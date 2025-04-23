Strong Seventh for Thibault Benistant at MXGP Round Six

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team’s Thibault Benistant has placed seventh overall at the MXGP of Switzerland. After finishing 11th in Race One following two crashes, the Frenchman delivered a much-improved result of fifth in Race Two. Benistant’s teammates, Karlis Reisulis and Rick Elzinga, placed 10th and 12th, respectively.

Round six of the 2025 FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship took the team to Frauenfeld in northern Switzerland. The relatively flat, hardpack circuit was perfectly prepared and became technical, with long ruts and big braking bumps forming to create a challenging racetrack.

Following on from his fifth-place finish in the MX2 Qualifying Race, Benistant lined up for Race One focused on a strong start. Emerging from the first turn well inside the top 10 set him up for a strong result, until a crash on lap one relegated him downfield. Another crash set Benistant back again, and he ultimately crossed the finish line in 11th.

Eager to make amends in Race Two, Benistant once again started up front aboard his Yamaha YZ250FM. As the race unfolded, he held fourth until the final lap, when series leader Kay de Wolf demoted him to fifth. Despite his best efforts to find a way back by his rival, Benistant placed fifth in the race. In securing seventh overall on the day, he remains fifth in the series standings.

The trip to Switzerland proved challenging in different ways for both Reisulis and Elzinga. For Reisulis, the Latvian delivered improving results with his 12-9 finishes. Despite not feeling at his best, the youngster placed 10th overall, with the points earned moving him up to 12th in the championship.

Elzinga was fortunate to be competing in Frauenfeld, as he broke his little finger and dislocated the knuckle during Free Practice. The courageous Dutchman then claimed 13th and 10th across the two Grand Prix races for 12th overall. After six rounds, Elzinga lies 11th in the championship standings.

With the MXGP of Switzerland complete, it marks the end of three Grands Prix in as many weekends. The team will now enjoy the upcoming weekend off before the season resumes in Agueda, Portugal, for round seven of the 2025 campaign on May 3-4.

Thibault Benistant

7th MXGP of Switzerland, 26-points

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 203-points

“It’s not been an easy weekend. I had a good start in Race One, but then crashed on the first lap. I then crashed again later in the race, and after that it took me a while to get into a good rhythm. My speed was good, it was just the crashes that let me down. Race Two was much better. I had a good start and made passes, but I rode a little tight for a lot of the race. Now it’s onto Portugal in two weeks’ time.”

Karlis Reisulis

10th MXGP of Switzerland, 21-points

12th MX2 Championship Standings, 116-points

“I’m not so happy with my day today. I need to work on some things, as my speed is good in the beginning of the races, but not at the end, despite feeling good on the bike. We have a weekend off now, and then it’s on to Portugal.”

Rick Elzinga

12th MXGP of Switzerland, 19-points

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 117-points

“I was happy to be racing today, as on Saturday I broke my little finger and dislocated the knuckle in Free Practice. For today I taped my little finger and ring finger together, and this really helped. It was painful to ride, but the worst thing was that my hand would cramp up. So, riding was tricky, but I managed and scored points in both races with a 13th and a 10th. I’ll now need to miss some time on the bike to heal, but hopefully by Portugal I can ride normally again.”