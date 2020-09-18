TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR READY TO ROLL IN MOTOGP MISANO

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 17.



The MotoGP season rolls on with another race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. This weekend’s event will be known as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, named after the local region.

Team Suzuki Ecstar will take on the challenge in high spirits following a successful run just days earlier at the San Marino GP, and an effective one-day test held at the track on Tuesday.

Joan Mir moved his way into fourth in the World Standings after he took his second podium of the season last Sunday with a hard-fought third place. Having made a few small but useful adjustments to his GSX-RR during the test, he is aiming to match the result again this Sunday in Misano.

Alex Rins battled against pain in his arm during the last Grand Prix – a result of his lingering shoulder injury – but work carried out both with his physiotherapist and with the ergonomics of the bike seem to have improved the issue. After showing great pace and taking fifth place at the San Marino GP, he will be looking to place himself once again at the front of the field.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“Back to back races can be tough but also very useful – we’re happy to stay here in Misano for another weekend because the results we got last time out were very positive. The team and the riders worked on Tuesday not only to test parts but also to fine tune the bikes around this circuit, and it will be interesting to see what the outcome of that is. For sure it looks like another highly competitive weekend with a lot of contenders, but we’re feeling ready for it.”

Joan Mir:

“Last weekend I was able to get a podium after a great fight with many riders, and despite not having a great starting position and struggling a bit in the early laps I had really good pace towards the end on used tyres. During the test we looked for solutions to help me with my qualifying and also to perform better on new tyres, and we’re not sure if we found the answers yet, but certainly I felt very good and quick on the bike. I’m excited to get into another race weekend.”

Alex Rins:

“My arm is feeling better since last Sunday and I’m keen to come back to the track and have another strong weekend. In the last GP I had good speed and a nice feeling with the bike, but the arm problem held me back a bit. I hope this weekend I can fight for the podium during the whole race and bring home a good result.”