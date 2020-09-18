WILSON OUT FOR REMAINDER OF THE 2020 AMA PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Dean Wilson will miss the remainder of the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a knee injury sustained during a practice incident last week.

After further review, it was determined that Wilson will undergo surgery to repair a slight tear in his left meniscus and he will begin the recovery process in order to be prepared for the 2021 AMA Supercross Championship.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stephen Westfall: “It’s unfortunate that Dean had an incident while practicing. We all agreed that it’s best to get it fixed now to be 100% for the start of Supercross. We wish Dean all the best and a speedy recovery.”

The 2020 Pro Motocross Championship will head to Millville, Minnesota this Saturday, September 19 for Round 6.