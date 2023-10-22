Technical 2023 AMA EnduroCross Championship in Prescott Valley

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing duo Colton Haaker and Ryder LeBlond pieced together convincing performances at Round 2 of the 2023 AMA EnduroCross Championship in Prescott Valley, Arizona, racing to P2 and P4 results, respectively, in the EX Pro Class.

Competitive from the moment bikes hit the technical circuit, Haaker charged to the second-fastest time during the high intensity Hot Lap session, before rocketing out of the gates onboard his FX 350 to take the holeshot in moto one. A race-long battle for the win saw him cross the line in a closely-contested second place.

Another fast start in race two had Haaker inside the top three, again battling for the lead across the 11-lap duration. A three-way fight for the win saw him claim P2 once again, which set him up nicely entering the final EX Pro race of the evening.

From there, Haaker captured the holeshot in the third and final moto, maintaining a strong pace toward the front of the pack, which saw the five-time AMA EnduroCross Champion collect P2 in the final outing, resulting in second place overall for the night.

commented Haaker. "We've put a lot of work in from the last round, and I have a good feeling that we'll be putting the pressure on for this championship. The track was fast here – faster than last weekend – and the bike felt really good here… I gelled with it all day. All-in-all, I'm motivated to make it happen this season!"

Teammate LeBlond shadowed Haaker during the Hot Lap session, registering the third-fastest time, before racing to a hard-fought third-place ride in the opening encounter. A difficult start in moto two saw LeBlond push to a P6 finish, climbing his way through the field to achieve the result. P4 in the final race earned LeBlond fourth overall, positioning him fourth in the standings.

recalled LeBlond. "After the last race, I really wanted to back that up with another podium, although we kept it pretty consistent here with a fourth-place finish. I was a little under the weather entering this round, so I'm comfortable with my night, and can't wait to go again at the next round."

Rounds three and four of the 2023 AMA EnduroCross Championship take place inside Hero Arena, Idaho, on October 27-28.

EX Pro Results – Round 2

1. Jonny Walker, Beta, 1-1-1

2. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 2-2-2

3. Cody Webb, Sherco, 4-3-3

4. Ryder LeBlond – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 3-6-4

EX Pro Championship Standings

1. Jonny Walker, 60 points

2. Cody Webb, 46

3. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 43

4. Ryder LeBlond – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 39