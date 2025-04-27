The Ducati Lenovo Team Jerez race podium and crash

Alex Márquez, with the Ducati machine of the Gresini Racing Team, takes his maiden MotoGP win

Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team finished the Estrella Galicia 0,0 Spanish Grand Prix race in third position. At the ‘Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto’, Marc Márquez fought back to twelfth place following a crash in the early stages of the encounter.

Bagnaia had a good start from the front row but lost second position during lap four and was ultimately third at the chequered flag. After a crash at turn 8 during the third lap, while he was running in third place, Márquez was able to make his way back from last to twelfth place at the line.

As the fifth Grand Prix of the season draws to a close, Marc Márquez is second in the championship standings, only one point adrift of his brother Alex. Bagnaia is third and 20 points shy of the lead. The Ducati Lenovo Team still leads the teams standings (259 points), while Ducati sits atop the manufacturers’ standings (185 points).

The Ducati Lenovo Team will tackle a one-day official test tomorrow at Jerez de la Frontera, before starting preparations for the sixth Grand Prix of the 2025 season at Le Mans (May 9–11).

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“After the battle with Marc on lap one, I pushed hard to try and catch Fabio (Quartararo), but unfortunately I didn’t have enough to overtake him. From then on, I wasn’t able to be as effective as Alex (Márquez) at turns 11 and 12; I couldn’t make the most of them to get closer. In any case, this is a third place that, with Marc’s crash, allowed me to narrow the gap down to the championship lead. Today I couldn’t fully exploit the bike’s potential, and therefore I’m not fully happy.”

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 12th

“It was a mistake we must learn from if we want to fight for the title. We had great speed, but we still need to fully understand the reason behind the crash, as I wasn’t attacking — I know the second part of the race is my strong point. Unfortunately, this is how it went. The important thing is that we have the pace and we’re only one point away from the top. I’m obviously super happy and proud of Alex for the win, as I knew it was one of his career goals.”