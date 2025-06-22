Three Aprilias in the top ten for the Mugello race

MARCO BEZZECCHI FIFTH, SAVADORI SEVENTEENTH. FERNÁNDEZ SEVENTH AND OGURA TENTH FOR TRACKHOUSE MOTOGP TEAM
Aprilia Racing finished the long race at the Mugello Circuit with three RS-GP25 machines in the top ten. Marco Bezzecchi finished fifth, coming from behind, whereas Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Raúl Fernández and Ai Ogura rounded out the result with a seventh and tenth place respectively.
Marco Bezzecchi confirmed his competitive race pace, replicating the speed he had also demonstrated in the sprint race on Saturday.
Lorenzo Savadori continued the fundamental job of developing the RS-GP25 in a race environment, finishing seventeenth.
Trackhouse MotoGP Team also had a positive race, with Raúl Fernández finishing seventh and rookie Ai Ogura, just back from an injury, finishing tenth.
Support from the fans was spectacular and I truly gave one hundred percent, both Saturday and Sunday. It was a great race in terms of performance. I came back strong from behind and made some nice overtakes. We are growing and I must say that we worked rather well this weekend. I showed that I am pretty fast and always competitive. We need to keep this up, improving more and more.
It was a fantastic race start. Both the bike and the solutions we are testing responded well. Unfortunately, I had a significant drop in the tyres from the ninth lap on. We are making progress and we had a great race in Mugello this year. We must remain optimistic. By testing the upgrades directly in the race environment, the bike is growing rapidly. We need to keep working this way because nothing is ever enough in MotoGP.
Three Aprilias in the top ten is certainly a good result. It is a great pleasure to see the Trackhouse MotoGP Team RS-GP25 bikes competitive with Raúl and Ai, who has improved with every run since being back from his injury. The most gratifying thing for me, besides Marco’s umpteenth comeback ride, is that our hard work is paying off and we cannot help but be proud in Noale, although obviously not fully satisfied. The development achieved with Lorenzo and the package we tested in Aragón gave Marco a bike that is undoubtedly better than the one from the previous race. Doing the fastest speed in the race here in Mugello is a small reward, but we will most definitely be growing even more.
