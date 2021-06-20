Tight and twisty Sachsenring brought MotoGP to Germany for first time since 2019

The latest double-header episode of MotoGP saw the series visit the unique climes of the Sachsenring: a historic, winding counter clockwise circuit forged from 10 left handed corners and 3 to the right. Featuring some of the lowest average speeds of the season but an acute technical challenge, the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team needed to tweak the set-up of the FR 250 GP to find the best potential for the course and the 27 lap race distance. Romano Fenati was hunting positions near the top of the time sheets during Free Practice and notched 10th, 5th and 10th until confirming 8th position and the middle of the third row on the grid after Q2. Adrian Fernandez was attempting the Sachsenring for the first time in Moto3 and took the start in 23rd.

Sunday dawned with the same warm temperatures as seen throughout the week in Germany but the extra cloud cover offered a bit more respite from the sunshine. Moto3 quickly formed into a close 18-rider group disputing the lead and Fenati floated up and down the pack. The tight Turn 1 was a difficult spot for the team. Fernandez’s race lasted less than two circulations as the rookie was caught out by the off-cambered curve and he crashed out. At mid-race distance the Italian suffered contact in the same place and then with 13 laps to do was forced to exit the track at the same corner to avoid a falling rider. Fenati rode through the gravel and was able to re-join the fray but was far adrift of the leaders. He then had to complete a Long Lap penalty. He crossed the finish line in 13th.

The paddock quickly packed up to make the relatively short trip to the north of the Netherlands and the famous TT Circuit Assen. Fenati left the Sachsenring with 3 points meaning 5th in the world championship table.

Romano Fenati: “Not our target today but we had an issue at the start and then that affected our race rhythm. I was lucky not to crash on two occasions and the last one was scary as another rider went down on the straight while I was in the last part of braking for Turn 1. The bike touched me, and I had to run wide. It was a shame. Assen next week and we need to work well in Free Practice to look for a better result.”

Adrian Fernandez: “A difficult day, and the whole weekend we had worked towards the race. My times and rhythm in warm-up was very good but from the start of the race many riders were touching and making contact. I had a good feeling on the first lap and I was passing a few guys. I ran a bit wide on braking and it was impossible to stop the bike and I went down. I’m really sorry for the team because we worked so well here in Germany. I will be better in Assen!”

Max Biaggi, Team Principal: “After Friday and Saturday the race didn’t quite go how we were expecting. We were optimistic but Romano couldn’t really get with the head of the group and then there was a lot going on and he finished 13th. Not a great result but still some points. Adrian improved from Friday to Sunday and although he crashed, he was able to increase his pace and showed that he was able to learn.”

Results – 2021 Moto3 World Championship, Round 8

1. Pedro Acosta (KTM) 39:38.791, 2. Kaito Toba (KTM) +0.130, 3. Dennis Foggia (Honda) +0.259, 13. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) +20.902, DNF. Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna)

World Championship standings

1. Pedro Acosta (KTM) 145pts; 2. Sergio Garcia (GASGAS) 90pts; 3. Jaume Masia (KTM) 72pts; 5. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 64 pts; 24. Adrian Fernandez (Husqvarna) 10 pts.