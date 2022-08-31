TIME TO GET THE REVS HIGH ON THE RIVIERA MOTOGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 31.

Things will be a little different for Team Suzuki Ecstar at the San Marino GP, round 14 of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, as Joan Mir is forced to sit out with injury and Kazuki Watanabe joins the fray alongside Alex Rins.

While the Japanese rider, fresh from a Suzuka 8 hours podium, will be learning on the job, with not much experience of either the GSX-RR or Misano World Circuit, Alex Rins will be hard at work and aiming to better his previous top class best of fourth place at the San Marinese track. Rins has had a run of consistent Top 10 finishes of late, but as the season ticks by he’s hungrier than ever to be fighting it out at the head of the field.

A technical track which boasts a little bit of everything and requires a well-rounded bike, the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli is a jewel in the crown of the sporting calendar. Although the crowd are most fervent for the Italian legends, the ever enthusiastic ‘tifosi’ will be out in the grandstands to celebrate the joy of motorcycle racing as whole…and where better to do it than next to the sparkling Adriatic sea and under a late summer sun?

Alex Rins:

“Misano is a technical track, but a fun one to ride. The weather can be a little bit unpredictable here; it could be sunny or stormy, or both! But the atmosphere is always fantastic and I’m really looking forward to getting on my GSX-RR and giving my all for a good result. I’ve had podiums and victories here in the past, but not in the top class, so let’s see what I can do.”

Kazuki Watanabe:

“Misano will be my debut with Team Suzuki Ecstar, and I’m so grateful to them for giving me the opportunity while Joan is recovering. I ride a lot back in Japan on the GSX-R1000R, so physically I feel strong, but I know it’s going to be a very big challenge. Nevertheless, it’s a great circuit and I’m excited to start.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“The San Marino GP has a special vibe and atmosphere that is unlike anywhere else we visit on the calendar, so it’s always a good place to be. However, our race weekend will be a little different as we’re missing Joan while he recovers, and we will be welcoming Watanabe-san and helping him to learn the ropes with our GSX-RR, and how it feels around this circuit. Alex is always very motivated to get top results and keep building on his points tally, so let’s work hard as always.”