Tires chosen by Pirelli for Portuguese rollercoaster WorldSBK

TYRE OPTIONS FOR THIS CIRCUIT The ninth round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship , the last to be held in Europe, will be hosted next weekend by the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, Portugal. A circuit as fascinating as it is demanding for riders, motorcycles and tyres, with some “old-school” sections and a layout with a continuous ‘ups and downs’ and many blind corners that require sharp braking and subject the tyres to high lateral and longitudinal loads. The track was completely resurfaced in 2020, when it first hosted Formula 1, but the grip offered is rather limited. For this reason, and based on the experience of the past years in which the SC0 compounds on race distance have shown better performance than the SCX, Pirelli has decided to relegate the SCX to the role of tyre to be used in qualifying and in the Superpole Race, as already happened in 2021.

riders will be able to choose between at the , while at the they will have the at their disposal. The track was inaugurated in 2008 and immediately hosted the top championship for the motorbikes derived from the series. It has a fairly wide roadway and is a circuit that can facilitate overtaking. The rear tyre on this circuit goes from low to very high temperatures while the front tyre must allow the rider to enter corners quickly and precisely. Compared to the rear, which undergoes few but intense mechanical/thermal stresses, the front is always engaged in slow and quick-entry corners with a small radius of curvature that force the rider to brake abruptly, even downhill. For more details on tyre allocation for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please refer to the technical data sheets attached to this press release. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “Portimão is undoubtedly one of the most iconic circuits on the calendar and, despite being a difficult track due to its undulating nature and blind curves, it is unquestionably one of the most fascinating and loved by the riders, who can prove their skills here. The tyre choice is not trivial because it is necessary to guarantee grip, of which the asphalt is scarce, but at the same time it is important to have a solution that can cope with the challenges that this track offers, therefore sufficiently protected even in the case of cooler temperatures to limit the possible appearance of graining. Last year we saw that the rear options in SC0 compound certainly offer an advantage in long races while the SCX can play a role on the 10-lap distance. Much will also depend on the temperatures we will find: at this time of the year it may still be hot but the proximity to the Atlantic can rapidly change the climatic conditions”.