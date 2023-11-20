Triumph Adventure Experiences at NEC MotorcycleLive

TAE AT THE NEC

We will be attending Motorcycle Live at the NEC Birmingham from the 18th-26th November.

Pop by the Triumph stand and talk to us about the range of training and experiences that we have to offer, and how to book and join us for our 2024 season.

Whether new to off-road riding, or experienced, our friendly team will be happy to recommend a course that is best suited to your ability and needs.

We want you to experience Triumph motorcycles in brilliant surroundings. Our exciting variety of scenic, multi-terrain Brecon Beacon trails will stretch your abilities, thrill and challenge you, and there’s nothing like the feeling of confidently tackling road and off-road challenges and conditions that you previously thought were beyond you.

Choose from a Tiger 900 Rally Pro, the all NEW Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Scrambler 900, a Scrambler 1200 XE or XC and take your riding fun to its most exciting level yet.

Join us on a one day, guided, light off road riding experience around mid to South Wales – utilising some of the best roads and trails – including riding tips, a choice of bike to hire, fuel, lunch, and refreshments.