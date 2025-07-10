UK Round of WorldSBK where weather plays a key role

· With the UK Round scheduled for this weekend at Donington Park, the FIM Superbike World Championship officially enters the second half of the season. For this round, Pirelli will provide the WorldSBK class riders with an allocation made up exclusively of standard solutions. For the slicks, the front options will be the medium SC1 and the hard SC2, while at the rear the riders will be able to choose between soft SC0 and supersoft SCX, in addition to the extrasoft SCQ, available in 4 units and, as usual, usable exclusively during practice, qualifying and Superpole Race sessions. Each rider will have 8 units for the rear and for the front SC2, while the front SC1 will be available in 9 pieces. · WorldSSP and WorldWCR. The other two categories competing at Donington also have standard tyres: in WorldSSP, the SC1 and SC2 front tyres can be combined with SCX or SC0 rear, while for the WorldWCR contenders, who are visiting the English track for the first time, the allocation includes SC1 for both front and rear. · Options for wet. In all three classes, the SCR1 rain tyres will be available for both the front and rear, as well as the Intermediates for the WorldSBK class. Standard soft solutions suitable for this circuit



“Donington is a circuit that has very long corners where power is delivered when the bike is leaning. It was resurfaced in 2023 and last year, with rather low temperatures, it proved to be less aggressive than expected on the tyres. This year it will be interesting to see if the asphalt has undergone further evolutions and see what temperatures we will find, because the choice of compounds to be used may also depend on those. As per English tradition, we expect variable weather conditions; So, it is possible that we will see the entire range in action: from slicks to rain, passing through intermediates. As for the rear slicks, there is no favourite choice: in 2024, the SC0 was the most used option in the two long races and it also won the Superpole Race with Razgatlioğlu, when many other riders preferred the SCX. Again, this year we expect the difference to be down to individual preference and the weather, with the SCQ potentially carving out a role in the Superpole Race if the conditions are favorable. Finally, this weekend will see the debut of WorldWCR at Donington, where the participants will race with SC1 at the front and rear.”