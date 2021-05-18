Vertex Pistons 2021/2022 FIM Motocross World Championship season Partnership

Youthstream is pleased to announce that the partnership with Vertex Pistons will also continue for the 2021 and 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship seasons.

Vertex Pistons are the multi-titled pistons that for decades have accompanied the champions of off-road specialties to victory, thanks to the solid know-how that the Italian manufacturer has begun to develop since 1953, the year of its birth. An innovative technology that has produced a line of high-performance racing products developed expressly for motocross, enduro, rally and Moto3, thanks to which the Vertex Pistons brand has become the reference in the sector.

Vertex Pistons won several awards in the recent 2020 racing season, over 20 world titles starting with the MXGP one achieved by Tim Gajser on the Honda HRC underlined by the 2nd place of Jeremy Seewer, who also relied on Vertex performance as well as the champions Romain Febvre and Gautier Paulin classified respectively in 4th and 5th place.

In MX2 Vertex Pistons was instead protagonist with Jago Geerts and Maxime Renaux, who finished the 250cc season respectively 2nd and 3rd overall, also obtaining the constructors’ title alongside Yamaha, while in the women’s world championship place of honor with the Dutch Nancy Van De Ven who finished the season on equal points with the champion.

The results obtained by Vertex Pistons in enduro are also exceptional, where the riders equipped with pistons made in Reggio Emilia have literally won 18 world titles: the entire podium in the Enduro GP, Enduro1, Enduro2, Enduro Junior and Enduro Junior1 classes, the victory in Enduro3 and the first two places in Enduro Junior2.

Also the 2021 season will see Vertex Pistons equip the bikes of the best enduro and motocross teams, among which the Honda HRC, Kawasaki KRT, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory, KTM Marchetti, Honda Assomotor and Gas Gas SM Action teams stand out.

The Vertex Pistons product range is not limited to pistons, as the Italian company also distributes major technical component brands on the market such as Wrench-Rabbit, All Balls Racing, Arrowhead EP, Cylinder Works, Fuel-Star, Hot Cams, Hot Rods and Pivot Works.