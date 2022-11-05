Vmoto Soco Group officially present first 3D concept

Dear Journalists, on November 8th, the opening day of the 79th edition of Eicma in the Milan-Rho fair, Vmoto Soco Group will officially present the first 3D concept that is the result of an ambitious and innovative project started with Pininfarina.

Between the global Group listed on the Australian stock exchange, with a production capacity of over 300,000 high quality electric vehicles, and the Italian company founded in Turin in 1930, known worldwide for its design, a collaboration has recently been established on whose objective is to create a program designed for future e-mobility.

Vmoto Soco Group concretizes with this concept, ideally designed by the wind, the vision of a new generation of electric vehicles, which draws guidelines that can be shared with other sustainable mobility projects. This is the first step towards the realization of an idea on which no manufacturer of the urban mobility segment had focused attention until now. The search for maximum efficiency has in fact led the designers to move towards various types of technology, looking for solutions in electronics, battery components, motor and weight containment, leaving out a fundamental aspect such as the study of aerodynamics. An indispensable element and valuable complementary resource to support and implement performances.

The belief that a low drag coefficient can have positive effects on the performance and range of an electric two-wheeled vehicle has led Vmoto Soco Group to select a qualified partner to share the challenge.

A structure capable of transforming a brilliant idea into an articulated plan, capable of combining beauty and elegance with the lowest aerodynamic resistance of a escooter ever achieved and optimizing the path of air flows. A study which also produces a positive effect in the stability of engine performance, exploiting the wind to control its temperature, to the benefit of battery range. This research will be launched in Italy, a recognized center of the style, beauty, fashion, and engineering, elements that have been part of the Pininfarina DNA for almost a century.

A qualified partner, able to fit into the stylistic path traced by the European design center based in Milan, which leads the trend of the development, and the style of current and future models. Pininfarina’s task is to introduce aerodynamic concepts for increasing the performance of a two-wheeled electric vehicle, as well as study innovative elements for the sector, such as the inclusion of a power bank that can be integrated into the shapes, to further increase the vehicle range. Pininfarina, an icon of Italian design and style in the world, and has been researching in the field of aerodynamics for more than 50 years through its own wind tunnel laboratory, providing the industry with excellent research data. In addition to giving life to designs that will be shaped with extreme elegance by the wind.

It is structured to follow all the phases of the project, starting from the sketches to experimentation in the exclusive wind tunnels, up to mass production. The Vmoto Soco Group starts a collaboration with a qualified partner, which has linked its name to the design of some of the most beautiful and iconic cars (Ferraris and Maserati), aligned with Pininfarina’s desire to explore, alongside the different sectors in which it operates successfully, also that of two wheels.

The objective of this program, which includes medium and long-term developments, will be previewed to professionals on November 8th, and to the general public from November 10th: it will be a concept, a vision that will amaze you.