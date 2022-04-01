WEEKEND RACING ACTION – APRIL 3RD

April 1, 2022

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 31.

The first weekend in April is an unusual one as the opening day of Free Practice for MotoGP™, Moto2 and Moto3 on Friday April 1st have been cancelled at the Termas de Rio Honda Circuit in Argentina.

The reason is a shipping problem suffered by two main carriers from the previous GP in Indonesia, and with several of the teams not receiving vital equipment due to flight technical problems and delays.

However, the schedule has been quickly revised by the organisers as the shipment is now confirmed on Friday so Free Practice and Qualifying sessions will be held on Saturday April 2nd. On Sunday, warm-up sessions have been lengthened and the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races are expected to take place at the scheduled original times.

