WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – AUGUST 21-22ND

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 20.

The fourth weekend of August sees Suzuki GSX-R and RM-Z machinery in action in the UK and America.

In the UK, Buildbase Suzuki are at Round 6 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park with Gino Rea heading the team aboard his GSX-R1000R. For this round, Superstock 1000 rider Tim Neave has been promoted to the class to deputise for injured Danny Kent.

In America, Twisted Tea HEP Motorsports Suzuki are at round 9 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek with riders Max Anstie, Brandon Hartranft and Dilan Schwartz onboard their RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 machinery.

August 21: Round 9. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Unadilla Valley. California. USA.

August 21-22: Round 6. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Cadwell Park. Lincolnshire. UK.

