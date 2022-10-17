Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK Looking for Long-Haul Points Haul in Argentina

The Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team and its riders Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli head overseas to Argentina for the first long-haul event of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship this coming weekend, from 21-23 October, at Circuito San Juan Villicum.

Defending champion Razgatlıoğlu has an enviable record from the 4.276 km venue, finishing on the podium in seven out of the eight races held at one of the championship’s newer circuits. Two wins also came from Race 1 and the 10-lap Superpole Race last year on the way to winning the 2021 title.

Up against even more formidable foes this time around, now 26-year-old Razgatlıoğlu and identical birthday-sharing teammate Locatelli (16 October 1996) are both hoping for a late birthday present in the form of podium and race-winning success.

While rain is forecast for early in the week, the weather looks set to be fine, sunny and warm across the race weekend with temperatures of around 26-degrees Celsius on the points-paying race days of Saturday and Sunday.

But teams and riders will first assess conditions at the Argentinian circuit on foot during Track Familiarisation on Thursday afternoon, before turning their wheels in Free Practice 1 on Friday morning at 10:30 local time (GMT-3) and Free Practice 2 from 15:00.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“Now, I’m looking forward to Argentina. I like this track, last year we won two races and this year we can improve more. I know it’s not an easy track to win, because the straight is so long. I remember especially that Alvaro was very strong in Argentina in 2019, but this year is different – we’ll keep fighting for the win, we will see! Now I’m focused on these races, I will enjoy and we’ll try our best.”

Andrea Locatelli

“It feels like quite a new track for me because I just rode there last year for the first time. In the end, it wasn’t an easy weekend for us in Argentina, but now we arrive with more confidence after Portimão because we were a bit faster and stronger. So, this is a good point to arrive in Argentina. I’m motivated and I’ll try to push and to understand the track as fast as possible again. I’ll push to have a good rhythm and to fight to finish in a good position. This is my objective; it won’t be easy. We’ll try it and we’ll focus to work and prepare for next week.”