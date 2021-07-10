WorldSBK Standings After Winning Weekend at Donington Park

After qualifying a disappointing 13th in wet conditions, Razgatlıoğlu amazed the entire WorldSBK paddock in Race 1, climbing to second by the time the field had reached Coppice, taking the lead off Jonathan Rea a lap later, before cruising to victory. Sixth in the 10-lap Superpole Race gave him an improved grid spot for Race 2, and after battling with Rea once again, Razgatlıoğlu came out on top, giving him the championship lead. “Overall it’s been a fantastic week for Yamaha, starting with the renewal of Toprak’s contract announced on Friday morning,” Dosoli said. “The win in Race 1 and with Yamaha finishing 1-2 on Sunday, we could not think of a better way to end the weekend. It’s nice to see the double win from Toprak, showing his speed at a track he likes. He perfectly managed the races after a difficult Superpole, which forced him to start from the fifth row. He confirmed his maturity in the Superpole Race, where he made no mistakes on his way to sixth to give him a better start for Race 2. “It’s the first time in a long time that Yamaha leaves a round on top of the riders’ championship, so I’d really like to thank Toprak and the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team for making this happen. A special thanks also goes to the Yamaha engineers, we proved again that the R1 works well on another track and in different conditions to what we’ve seen so far this year. Now we are close to the top of the manufacturers’ standings and will continue to push at Assen.”