Cash for Carbon Program Tax Credit Details

Cash for Carbon

Time is running out on the best chance to save on a brand new 2020 SR/F or SR/S! This is the best deal we’ve ever had for our flagship street electric motorcycle models, but it won’t last long.

Cash for Carbon Details

Get to your local Zero Motorcycles dealer to save and get more for your trade-in toward a new Zero by September 15, 2020!

Adding this to the current North America Federal Tax Credit you have the potential of saving nearly $4,000 on a new SR/F or SR/S. There has never been a better time to convert to Electric.

CASH FOR CARBON $1,500 CREDIT HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO SEPT 15TH. TRADE-IN NO LONGER REQUIRED TO RECEIVE THE CREDIT ON SR/S AND SR/F.

It might seem trivial but with everything going on in the world, as riders, we understand the need to get out on the open road, clear your head, and find some perspective. Because we could all use a little bit more joy in our lives, for those who ride, throwing a leg over a bike is the best way to find joy and exhilaration, and to reclaim the sense of peace that’s gone missing from our daily lives.

For the last 13+ years Zero has been working to perfect the motorcycle riding experience, and every moment on a Zero is a moment that you are sure to remember. To truly understand it you really have to try it.

Adding this to the current North America Federal Tax Credit you have the potential of saving nearly $4,000 on a new SR/F or SR/S. There has never been a better time to convert to Electric. Contact your local Zero Motorcycles Dealer for complete details.

Zero Motorcycles “Cash for Carbon” Disclaimer

Offer valid from August 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020, Zero will provide a $1,500 USD towards the purchase of a 2020 Zero SR/F or Zero SR/S Motorcycle. This offer is only redeemable at an authorized Zero Motorcycles Dealership who is participating in the Zero Motorcycles “Cash for Carbon” program. Offer not available in cash. Please see your local authorized Zero Motorcycles Dealership for more details.