WorldSBK & WorldSSP fastest tires give absolute best times

PIRELLI TYRE OPTIONS FOR THE FIRST WORLDSBK ROUND OF 2023

Following the results of the tests, dominated by Ducati riders Álvaro Bautista in WorldSBK and Nicolò Bulega in WorldSSP, the tyres used are also confirmed for the races

For the first round of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship, which will take place over the weekend in Phillip Island, Australia, Pirelli has decided to confirm the same solutions used in the tests, dominated in both classes by Ducati riders.

Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) was the fastest in WorldSBK setting the absolute best time (1’30.272) in the third session, FP1 on Tuesday morning. In WorldSSP the best time (1’32.781) for Nicolò Bulega (Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team), in the last session on Tuesday.

The WorldSBK sessions were held with air temperatures between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius and track temperatures between 22 and 45 degrees Celsius.

The Phillip Island circuit remains by far the most demanding for tyres, therefore Pirelli has decided to combine the standard front options with medium development solutions for the rear, the same ones already used on this track in November in the last round of 2022.

TYRES IN ACTON

WorldSBK

Front: There are two new solutions from the 2023 range, the SC1 and SC2. The SC1 is the option known in 2022 as the A0674 specification which was by far the most used in the past season and, precisely for this reason, has become the new standard SC1. Similarly, the new SC2 is also a solution known to riders because it was already used in 2022 when it was known with the development specification A0843.

Rear: Three solutions, starting with the development SC1 A1126 (SC1-A) which was the preferred rear solution at Phillip Island last year. Compared to the standard option, this tyre has a sturdier structure also designed for high temperatures. The alternative is represented by the development SC1 B0152 (SC1-B), which uses the same compound as the A1126 but, compared to the latter, represents a further evolution in terms of structure. The third and final option is the one offered by the standard SC0, the softest of the three and intended to be used only in qualifying and in the Superpole Race because it is not suitable for covering the distance of long races.

WorldSSP

The riders will have the standard SC1 and SC2 available at the front, while at the rear they will be able to choose between two medium development solutions: the A1128 (SC1-A), which uses the same compound as the standard SC1 but is more robust, and the B0625 (SC1-B), which uses the same compound as the standard SC1 but has a different structure compared to the A1128.

GIORGIO BARBIER

Satisfied with the tests; Phillip Island remains the most demanding circuit for the tyres

“We are satisfied with these two testing days. The solutions we have brought for this first round are the same ones already used on this track three months ago so the riders already knew them quite well even if, it should be remembered, last year it rained, there was only one dry race and the temperatures were always quite low, up to 20 degrees less than in this year’s tests. Now we’re back racing towards the end of the southern summer so the weather is decidedly milder. The riders did a good job in these two days by trying all the solutions we brought, including the standard SC0 rear which they can use as a qualifying tyre and possibly for the 10 lap Superpole Race. However, Phillip Island remains a very treacherous and demanding circuit for the tyres due to its layout and asphalt characteristics which can be significantly exacerbated in the event of high temperatures.”