Yamaha and Pata Confirm Contract Extension for 2021 WorldSBK Season

Yamaha Motor Europe is delighted to confirm a one-year contract extension with Pata Snack, seeing them return to the FIM Superbike World Championship with the Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team for a sixth season.

To mark this renewal, riders Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and 2021-newcomer Andrea Locatelli, alongside Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager Andrea Dosoli visited the Pata factory in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Lombardy, having lunch with Pata owner Remo Gobbi, as well as a tour of their brand-new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

Founded in 1981, Italian artisan brand Pata Snack is one of the biggest snack and crisp companies nationally. With Gobbi, Pata Snack has been an important supporter in WorldSBK for several seasons, and will continue that in 2021 as the title sponsor of the Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team.

Pata’s involvement in motorcycle racing has also extended to supporting young rider talent in the world championships, and they have worked with over 20 riders over the last decade, including the likes of Noriyuki Haga and Valentino Rossi.

Andrea Dosoli

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager

“We’re all thrilled to continue this highly successful and long partnership with Pata Snack. After six years in WorldSBK, Pata is now synonymous with both Yamaha and the championship. It was a pleasure to meet up with Remo at their fantastic new facility in Lombardy and I’m delighted that he is just as excited as we are about Yamaha and Pata’s future. In 2021, we both have high aspirations in WorldSBK and their passion for working with young riders is perfectly in-line with Yamaha’s philosophy.”