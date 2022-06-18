Yamaha Racing Heritage Club Stars at Sunday Ride Classic

Jean-Louis Tournadre’s 1982 250cc championship-winning TZ250 was also on display, as well as a selection of historic race bikes brought along by the TZ Club of France, including Patrick Pons’ 1974 TZ350. There were also numerous TZ750s from the 70s ridden by such stars as Sarron, Johnny Cecotto, Hubert Rigal and many more, along with the 1993 YZR500 ROC of “Fast” Freddie Spencer. It was a weekend to remember for 15-time World Champion Giacomo Agostini who celebrated his 80th birthday (16th June) by leading the Parade Lap for Yamaha on the TZ750D he rode to his last World Championship victory at Hockenheim in 1977. The crowd sang him “Happy Birthday” before seeing over 30 Yamaha two-stroke race bikes in action as they took to the track. “Ago” also spent time meeting the fans and signing autographs at the YRHC stand, much to the delight of the passionate French crowd. The Italian described being serenaded by the fans and reunited with his bike on a track he loves as, “One of the best days ever.” The YRHC now turns its focus to the next event on the 2022 calendar, the ADAC Sachsenring Classic, which takes place on the 15th-17th of July at the Sachsenring, Germany. The YRHC will also head to Donington Park, England, on the 30th-31st of July for the CRMC Classic Motorcycle Festival. Eric De Seynes

President Yamaha Motor Europe

“The Sunday Ride Classic has been a fantastic event and another success for the YRHC. Fans have been able to come and meet their heroes and see some iconic race bikes in action over the two days, and it is great to see their enthusiasm. We formed the YRHC to benefit passionate owners of historic race bikes. We aim to not only protect our racing heritage but to showcase the stories and legends behind these bikes and provide members with advanced technical support. Plus, it is a way for us to connect with the owners of these bikes, understand more what we can do for them, and show we are as passionate as them. It is great to see many fans, young and old, here at the Circuit Paul Ricard, and it shows how passionate people are about the history of motorcycle racing.”