Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne once again dominated today’s proceedings at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex to score a 13th-straight win in MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2. The victory also broke the series’ record for consecutive victories, which he had previously set in the past two races. Standing in for Josh Herrin this weekend, Toni Elias had another solid result for the team in fourth.
With Saturday’s victory, Gagne duly took pole position for the second race. After the start, the points leader and his fellow Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha rider launched well to hold first and second after the first lap. The Californian put some distance between himself and Elias within a couple of laps, repeating yesterday’s masterclass performance to run a lonely race out front. He crossed the finish line comfortably with a 6-second margin, increasing his formidable series’ consecutive win record and extending his championship lead to 93 points with six races remaining.
After another great start in the runner-up position, Elias found himself under pressure from fellow Yamaha rider Mathew Scholtz a couple of laps into the race. He fought hard to hold him off but was passed on Lap 5 and soon had other company. The Spaniard engaged in a thrilling battle after the halfway mark but ultimately was shuffled to fourth on Lap 11, where he would finish.
The Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team now enters nearly a month-long break before heading to the New Jersey Motorsports Park for Round 8 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, 10-12 September.
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“Today was fun, and Jake rode a safe race for another win. He has such great rhythm, and the crew is doing a great job keeping him comfortable. We made a decent step overnight with Toni’s bike and improved his pace. Unfortunately, that pace was not sustainable, and he had to settle for fourth. Hats off to him for bringing a good atmosphere to the team while maintaining the determination to race at the front. It was a lot to ask of a rider, to race without any testing, and to be competitive, so the results were better than anticipated.
“Also, hats off to Mat (Scholtz) and the Westby team for making it a Yamaha 1-2. We now look forward to seeing our fans at NJ in a few weeks. Josh should be fully recovered by then and in good form, and Jake will do what he does best.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“It was another great weekend for the whole team! I’m happy to see all of the hard work that this crew puts in keeps paying off. This Attack Yamaha R1 worked amazing at this track all weekend. I got off to another great start and rode my laps to the end to pull off another win! We’re ready for a little break; then it’s back-to-back weekends which will be awesome.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“Today, I had more speed but less pace, and I paid the price midway through the race. I was hoping for another podium after yesterday’s result, but anyways, a second and fourth-place finish was more than what I was thinking to achieve for the first run with the R1. It has been a pleasure to work with this amazing bike and team, so a big thank you to Richard Stanboli and the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Yamaha team for the opportunity!”