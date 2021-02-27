2021 Aprilia RS 660 to race in MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship

THE CLASS CONTENDER MEETS HOMOLOGATION REQUIREMENTS AND BALANCING SET BY MOTOAMERICA, NOW APPROVED FOR THE STARTING GRID IN APRIL

NEW YORK, NY – 26 FEBRUARY, 2021 – Piaggio Group Americas is pleased to confirm the approval of the 2021 Aprilia RS 660 to race in the Twins Cup Championship in MotoAmerica, North America’s premiere road racing series.

The RS 660 offers a brand-new 100-bhp 660cc parallel-twin engine, which launches a new generation of lightweight, performance-dedicated motorcycles, featuring sophisticated design, with modern technology. Aprilia’s competition experience provides an exceptional chassis and rider geometry, as well as leading electronics for the twins-class category. Aimed to provide the perfect blend of performance and pleasure on the street for owners, the RS 660 is now ready to compete with MotoAmerica’s best racers.

Mario Di Maria, President and CEO, Piaggio Group Americas

“The RS 660 represents a new era of motorcycles for us at Aprilia. Today, we are very happy to offer the opportunity to American teams to race MotoAmerica’s Twins Cup with this incredible machine. The racetrack is and always will be the home of Aprilia, and the RS 660 reflects very well the origins of the brand, capable of winning 54 World Titles while building motorcycles for very passionate riders. We look forward to starting this new adventure, giving a unique opportunity to a new generation of racers and hopefully champions too.”

Wayne Rainey, MotoAmerica President

“We are excited to have Aprilia race in our Twins Cup series with its new RS 660. Our tech department has worked hard with Aprilia to make this happen while ensuring that the Twins Cup class continues to have parity between the manufacturers. We can’t wait to get to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and see how it all stacks up on the racetrack. This is going to be an exciting season in all our classes and the addition of the Aprilia in Twins Cup will be fun to watch.”

Aprilia Racing

Aprilia boasts 54 World Titles (38 in MotoGP, 7 in World Superbike and 9 in off-road disciplines) making it one of the most victorious brands on a global level in motorcycle racing and the most successful among the European brands.