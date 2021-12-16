2021 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy Winner

München. Ben Young is the winner of the 2021 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy. Born in Scotland but now living in Canada, he scored more Race Trophy points in his races in the Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK) than any other competitor. Young was rewarded for his success with a spectacular main prize, a new BMW M 1000 RR. Young received his new bike at BMW Motorrad Canada in Winnipeg (CAN).

Since 2014, BMW Motorrad Motorsport has brought private BMW racers from different international and national championships around the world under one roof in a unique competition – the Race Trophy. In 2021, a new scoring system was introduced with the ‘winning percentage’. The Race Trophy points correspond to the percentage of the points that the competitors have scored in their respective championship in relation to the maximum number of points possible in the racing series.

Young emerged triumphant from a close battle to win the 2021 Race Trophy. He finished on the podium in all seven races of the 2021 CSBK season – one victory, five second-places and one third – and scored a total of 84.86 Race Trophy points. In doing so, Young narrowly defeated Roberto Tamburini (ITA) from the Italian National Trophy 1000, who ended the year on 84.00 points. Third place went to Alexandre Leleu (FRA) from the French European Bikes Championship with 76.86 points.

“Congratulations to Ben Young, on behalf of the entire BMW Motorrad Motorsport family,” said BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. “It has been another very exciting season, in which our private racers around the world have again achieved countless successes. As such, the ‘winning percentages’ they achieved in their respective racing series are very high. All the top riders won races and claimed podiums in their championships on the BMW M 1000 RR and the BMW S 1000 RR, so the race for the Race Trophy was a very close one. We are also very proud to have a number of champions in our ranks again this season. I would like to congratulate all our motor racing customers on the success they have achieved this season. They are the best ambassadors we at BMW Motorrad Motorsport could wish for.”

“Congratulations to Ben Young and all the participants on their success in the 2021 season,” said Uwe Geyer, who is responsible for the Race Trophy at BMW Motorrad Motorsport. “We are delighted that private BMW racers remain keen to be a part of the Race Trophy family – although the pandemic continues to affect the sport of motor racing. In 2021, our participants came from 21 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Oceania. That shows how close-knit our global family of racers is. We are grateful to all the racers and teams for being part of the BMW Motorrad Racing community.”

A BMW M 1000 RR for winner Ben Young.

Unfortunately, the pandemic meant it was not possible to stage a grand finale to assemble and honour the top riders in 2021. Instead, Young received his main prize – the BMW M 1000 RR – at BMW Motorrad Canada.

“Achieving this is very important to myself and my team,” said winner Young. “After a Covid affected 2020 it is very satisfying to come back racing and reach these goals I set for myself. I feel like this is a great opportunity for myself and Canadian racing to be recognized on a worldwide stage, and I am proud to be able to do that. It was a great season of racing. It was nice to be back after a year out. Working for the first time with the new generation BMW S 1000 RR was amazing right from the get go, gaining knowledge every lap we turned along the way. We do plan on racing the BMW M 1000 RR next year which for me is like a dream come true. Ever since the bike was released, it was something to drool over and now being able to race it is going to be spectacular!”

Victories and podiums aplenty.

Second-placed Tamburini ended the year just 0.86 points behind Young. Tamburini also finished on the podium in all seven races in the Italian National Trophy 1000. With three victories, two second-places and a third, he was crowned champion with races to spare. This was the first title for the new BMW M 1000 RR. Third-placed Leleu was the man to beat in the French European Bikes Championship. In 14 races, he took eight victories on the BMW S 1000 RR, as well as one runner-up finish and two third-places. He also won the title in his series.

Tamburini and Leleu, like all the riders who finished from second to tenth place, receive vouchers for BMW Motorrad parts packages, which can be redeemed at BMW Motorrad Motorsport Official Partner, alpha Racing. The total value of the vouchers amounts to € 40,000 (see below for an overview of the top ten).

2021 champions.

In its debut season the new BMW M 1000 RR enjoyed titles and success from the word go in various championships around the world – and did so in a manner worthy of champions. Tamburini claimed the first title for the new Superbike at the end of April, when he was crowned champion in the Italian National Trophy 1000 after six of the season’s seven races. The maiden title in an international championship came courtesy of Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) in the Internationalen German Motorcycle Championship (IDM). Mikhalchik had previously been champion twice with the S 1000 RR, and repeated that success on the M 1000 RR. The podium in the 2021 IDM was an all-BMW affair. Champion Mikhalchik was joined on the rostrum by two fellow BMW riders Florian Alt (GER) and Luca Grünwald (GER). In the Spanish Superbike Championship, Ivo Lopes (POR) won the title with the BMW M 1000 RR. In doing so, he became the first Portuguese rider to be crowned champion in the Spanish Superbike series.

Other BMW riders also won titles in their series on the BMW S 1000 RR. The experienced Didier Grams (GER) again ended an exciting season as champion of the International Road Racing Championship. In the French European Bikes Championship, first and second place went to BMW riders; runner-up behind champion Leleu was Marc Bachelier (FRA). Michal Filla (CZE) won the Superstock class in the Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship. BMW riders also finished second and third in many more championships.

BMW Motorrad Race Trophy 2021 – Final Top Ten*.