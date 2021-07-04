2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Returned to action

Buchanan, Mich. (July 4, 2021) – Following its second break of the 2021 season the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, returned to action for its Fourth of July tradition with the annual Twisted Tea RedBud National. The fourth round of the season saw a massive crowd line the fences in their red, white, and blue for America’s Independence Day holiday and were treated to an afternoon of perfect weather. Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis continued his impressive season by leading the way in the 450 Class for his third victory of the season. In the 250 Class, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire demonstrated incredible speed all day en route to his third career win.

Dylan Ferrandis captured his third win (1-2) of the season and extended his point lead.

Photo: Align Media

As the gate dropped on the opening 450 Class moto, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Aaron Plessinger prevailed with the Motosport.com Holeshot ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen. A quick pass by Webb in the second turn allowed him to steal the lead from Plessinger who retaliated to retake the lead just turns later. It was Plessinger, Roczen, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo at the completion of the opening lap. Championship point leader Ferrandis was sixth at the start.

As the moto surpassed the 10-minute mark, Roczen started to close on Plessinger for the lead, eventually making the pass stick as Plessinger slid back to second. As Cianciarulo continued his charge in third, he would soon find himself under pressure from Ferrandis who was turning the fastest lap times of the race. Ferrandis was relentless in his push to the front and made the move on Cianciarulo just before the halfway point of the moto. The battle for the lead began to tighten up as Plessinger closed in on Roczen while his teammate Ferrandis closed in on them both with 10-minutes remaining. The Star Racing Yamaha teammates pulled alongside each other several times before Ferrandis took possession of second with a pass on Plessinger through the sand rollers.

Ferrandis’ charge to the front could not be stopped as he struck on his championship rival Roczen to take the lead with just three laps remaining. The Frenchman would hold on to claim his second moto win of the season with 2.9 seconds to spare on Roczen. After leading early, Plessinger would finish third.

Eli Tomac is back on form and used a second moto win for second overall (4-1).

Photo: Align Media

The deciding 450 Class moto kicked off with Plessinger launching out of the gate to sweep the Motosport.com Holeshots by edging out the Monster Energy Kawasaki duo of Eli Tomac and Cianciarulo, followed by Roczen and Ferrandis. Cianciarulo would lose the front end coming downhill on the opening lap and be forced to rejoin near the tail end of the field as Plessinger, Tomac, Roczen, and Ferrandis led the way on the opening lap.

The battle immediately intensified up front as Tomac made quick work of Plessinger to take the number one position from Plessinger. Just behind the leaders, Roczen and Ferrandis matched one another’s pace in an effort for valuable championship points and to keep the leaders in sight. Roczen made a costly mistake that saw him go down hard, but he was able to dust himself off and remount in sixth.

Up front, Tomac and Plessinger were separated by no more than two seconds for the majority of the race as they took turns on clocking the better lap times. With the race winding down, the battle for second began to heat up as Ferrandis closed in on his teammate Plessinger. He would use an excellent drive through the sand rollers to take second and set his sights on the race leader Tomac. As the crowd cheered them on, Tomac held on to take his second moto win of the season by just 1.5 seconds over Ferrandis. A distant third would go to Plessinger, while Roczen recovered for sixth.

Aaron Plessinger stretching it out over the famous Larocco’s Leap en route to third overall (3-3).

Photo: Align Media

It was Ferrandis who’s hard charging and consistency would give him the overall victory (1-2). Tomac earned his second consecutive podium of the season in season (4-1), while Plessinger completed the podium with an impressive 3-3 moto scores on the day. Roczen’s 6-2 was good enough for fourth. A jump during the red cross flag in Moto 1 resulted in Ferrandis being docked a single point and Roczen two points, however, the overall finishes remained the same.

“I gave it everything and it was a big fight today,” said Ferrandis. “I charged really hard at the end of the motos. I wanted to win the second moto, but Eli [Tomac] was riding really good. I dreamed of winning here at RedBud and thanks to the fans for cheering loud for us all day. It’s been a good start to the season and I’m really looking forward to keep working hard so we can stay up front the rest of the season.”

With the win Ferrandis was able to extend his lead in the championship standings to 14-points over Roczen who lost crucial points in the second moto. Plessinger sits third, 36-points out of the lead.

Ken Roczen rebounded from a hard crash in Moto 2 to finish fourth overall (2-6) on the day.

Photo: Align Media

When the gate dropped for the first 250 Class moto of the day it was Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper who emerged with the Motosport.com holeshot just ahead of the Team Honda HRC duo of Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Jeremy Martin and Hampshire. As they crossed the finish on the opening lap, Cooper lost traction going up the face of the finish line and crashed out of the lead. Cooper’s mistake allowed a hard charging Hampshire to inherit the lead over the Lawrence brothers and Martin. Cooper would remount in 10th.

Hampshire pushed the pace out front with Jett Lawrence in tow and the duo began to slowly distance themselves from the train of riders behind them. As Jett Lawrence applied the pressure, Hampshire crashed out of the lead, but was able to restart quickly in second. Hunter Lawrence remained a distant third.

With the race closing in on the halfway point of the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto, Hampshire started to inch back onto the rear wheel of Jett Lawrence and searched for a way around. Hampshire would once again lose the front end of his motorcycle and find himself on the ground while contending for the race lead. Hunter Lawrence took full advantage of Hampshire’s mistake to move into second, while Hampshire remounted in third.

As Jett Lawrence continued to control the race out front, Hunter Lawrence and Hampshire started to gain momentum and slowly reduce the gap to the race leader. With three laps to go, Hampshire muscled his way around Hunter Lawrence for second and began to set his sights on the race leader Jett Lawrence. It was Jett Lawrence who held on to take the checkered flag for his third moto win of the season by 2.2 seconds over Hampshire. Hunter Lawrence would finish third, just ahead of Cooper who recovered for fourth.

For the second consecutive year, RJ Hampshire emerged with a RedBud National win (2-2) in the 250 Class.

Photo: Align Media

The final 250 Class moto of the afternoon saw Cooper capture his second Motosport.com Holeshot of the day, just ahead of his teammate Martin and first moto runner-up finisher Hampshire. The Lawrence brothers would find themselves mired deep in the pack as Hunter was scored 11th and Jett 18th at the completion of the opening lap.

As the lead trio went to work with a clear track out front, Jett Lawrence put his head down in an attempt to do damage control, however, a costly mistake would see him make contact with another rider and go down, losing valuable time as he remounted outside the top-30. Out front, Hampshire began to find his momentum as he moved Cooper to within striking distance for the race lead, using every inch of the track to find a way past. At the 15-minute mark, Hampshire would get a drive and out drag race Cooper to become the new race leader.

Just as Hampshire looked to have the race under control he would yet again find himself picking himself up off the ground as he surrendered the lead to Cooper in the late stages of the moto. Cooper emerged with his second moto win of the season by 12.9 seconds over Hampshire. Martin finished third in an impressive return from injury, followed by Hunter Lawrence in fourth. An inspiring ride by Jett Lawrence netted him sixth.

Justin Cooper finished second overall (4-1) and now trails Jett Lawrence by just eight points.

Photo: Align Media

By virtue of 2-2 finishes Hampshire prevailed for his first win of the season and won the RedBud National for the second consecutive year. Cooper’s second moto win earned him second overall (4-1) as Jett Lawrence completed the podium in third (1-6), followed by his brother Hunter in fourth (3-4).

“This win just feels so good after everything I’ve gone through lately,” said Hampshire. “As you can hear, I’ve been super sick all week, so to be up here today is a bit emotional. I give it my all everytime I’m on the track, and it would have been great to get those moto wins today, but to win here at RedBud for the second year in a row is an amazing feeling. The speed has been really good lately and I’m looking forward to some of my favorite tracks coming up on the schedule.”

Jett Lawrence maintains his hold of the championship point lead by eight over Cooper who reduced the gap by three on the day. Hunter Lawrence remains third, 44-points out of the championship lead.

A first moto victory and hard charge by Jett Lawrence in Moto 2 were good enough for third overall (1-6).

Photo: Align Media

Results

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Twisted Tea RedBud National

RedBud MX – Buchanan, Mich.

July 3, 2021

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-2)

2. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (4-1)

3. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (2-2)

4. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (2-6)

5. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (5-5)

6. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (8-4)

7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (7-9)

8. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (8-4)

9. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM (10-10)

10. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J. , Suzuki (11-13)

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 4 of 12)

1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 179

2. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 165

3. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 143

4. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 132

5. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 129

6. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 121

7. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 116

8. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 104

9. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 102

10. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 90

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

1. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-2)

2. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-1)

3. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-6)

4. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (3-4)

5. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha (5-3)

6. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (6-5)

7. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (7-7)

8. Stilez Robertson,Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (12-8)

9. Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (10-11)

10. Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (8-14)

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 4 of 12)

1. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 172

2. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 164

3. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 128

4. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 111

5. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 108

6. Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna – 108

7. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha – 103

8. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 99

9. Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 97

10. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 87

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

• Facebook: @americanmotocross

• Instagram: @promotocross

• Twitter: @ProMotocross

• YouTube: AmericanMotocross

Now available for download for both Apple and Android devices is the official Pro Motocross App. Fans of American motocross can have access to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series right at their fingertips on their mobile devices. Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring. Download it now via the App Store or Google Play.

###

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The title sponsor is Lucas Oil, a leading producer of premium oils, greases, and problem solving additives, all made in America. More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.

NBC Sports & Peacock

NBC Sports and Peacock will provide coverage of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season across all 12 rounds, including every practice session, qualifier, Moto 1 race and Moto 2 race. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2021, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Mecum Auctions, Monster Energy Supercross, MotoGP, Progressive American Flat Track, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.

Lucas Oil Products, Inc.

Lucas Oil Products was founded by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Since its inception, Lucas has steadfastly adhered to this corporate objective. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas has established itself as the top selling additive line in the United States. Additionally, Lucas Oil offers a premium line of motor oils, greases, fuel treatments, industrial lubricants, and problem-solving additives to help firmly establish Lucas Oil as a prominent figure in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.LucasOil.com.

MAVTV Motorsports Network

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, pro motocross, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. From 24/7 automotive and motorsports content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free and exclusive content available on MAVTV Select and the on-demand streaming service of MAVTV Plus, if it has a motor, it’s probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!