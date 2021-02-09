2021 Yamaha Sport Model Updates

Yamaha Motor’s dedication is to engineering excellence that “revs people’s hearts” and brings you closer to your passion. At Yamaha, we constantly strive to create unique products, enabling our customer to achieve their desires. To support your journey, we’ve organised our ATV and SxS products into three main segments: Sport, Leisure and Utility, each offering a wide range of options to meet every customer’s needs.

The 2021 Sport Segment

Designed for those #DRIVENBYVICTORY – the ATV and SxS models of the Sport segment guarantee high performance and a real adrenaline rush. As part of our customer-centric philosophy we have engineered an exciting off-road vehicle for each stage of your journey to achiev your racing dream.

Designed for younger riders, the YFZ50 and YFM90R mini ATV’s may be small in size but they are big on emotion and are truly #DRIVENBYFUN. They are easy to use, exciting to ride and simple to maintain. Ideal as a first step into the world of off-road thrills.

Nothing comes close to our dynamic YFZ450R, YFZ450R SE and YFM700R SE models for pure adrenalin-fuelled excitement. This is when having fun becomes competitive and these ATV’s with razor-sharp handling, ultra-responsive performance engines and aggressive styling, are built for serious riders looking to take the next step on the road to competitive racing.

The awesome YXZ1000R Side-by-Side models are the highest power and spec in our Sport segment: machines made to face rough terrains and competitions like the European Yamaha YXZ Cup or rallies on the scale of Merzouga and Dakar.

Combining great power and dynamic performance, these mighty ATV and SxS models will transform your experience forever and, with Yamaha racing DNA built in, will inspire those with a real hunger for podium places.

For 2021, Yamaha are introducing exciting colour and graphic updates to a number of Sport ATVs.

YFM700R SE

This is where sporty riding becomes competitive. Equipped with a high performance 686cc 4-stroke engine, precise handling and equipped with a series of features that boost power for fast acceleration, the race-specification YFM700R SE redefines ATV performance and delivers adrenaline-charged action on all types of terrain.

For riders looking to progress to the next level this race-bred ATV will show you what #DRIVENBYVICTORY truly means, propelling you on to the next stage of your competitive journey.

Key technical features:

High-tech race-bred 686cc fuel-injected engine

High performance with efficient fuel consumption

Strong, lightweight hybrid aluminium/steel frame

KYB Piggyback Rear shock with Dual Compression & Single Rebound adjustment

KYB Piggyback Front shocks with Dual Compression & Single Rebound adjustment

Large 22-inch front tyres

Aluminium components for reduced unsprung weight

5-speed transmission with reverse – easy shifting

Informative easy-to-read LED instrumentation

Push-button electric-start for convenience

Sleek bodywork with comfortable riding position

Aggressive new looks with complementary colours and graphics

Colour options: Racing Blue Yamaha Black/Yellow



YFZ450R / YFZ450R SE

Serious racers will tell you that the Yamaha YFZ450R is the clear favourite with winning riders. Delivering high levels of torque with explosive acceleration, the YFZ450R is built to leave the competition standing. If you are looking to begin your racing journey and follow your dreams nothing else comes close.

With its distinctive, aggressive looks the YFZ450R is a true, zero compromise sport machine. Its sharp-handling chassis, lightweight piggyback shocks, slipper clutch and ultra-responsive 450cc engine have made it a class-leading ATV.

Key technical features:

Light action throttle lever

First ATV in its class with a slipper clutch

Lightweight piggyback shocks for precise handling

Dual front discs with wave type rear disc

High compression engine for instant performance

Shock calibration matches tyre character perfectly

Cam design for strong high rpm power feeling

32-bit fuel injection for instant response

Lightweight weldless hybrid aluminium frame

Cast aluminium swingarm with piggyback rear shock

Quick-release fasteners for easy bodywork removal

Roomy bodywork and padded seat shape for comfort

Aggressive new looks with complementary colours and graphics

The YFZ450R SE comes with colour matched body, quick release body panels and wheel trims

Colour options: The YFZ450R is available in Racing Blue The YFZ450R SE is available in Yamaha Black



Availability

The new 2021 Sport Model Updates are available from this Spring onwards. Contact your local Yamaha distributor to find out more.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

No one understands a Yamaha ATV better than Yamaha, so when it comes to choosing a part or accessory, for peace of mind, it makes sense to use only genuine Yamaha components.

Yamaha designs and manufactures the widest range of accessories for the Utility, Leisure and Sport ATV models, and each one of these products has been developed to offer the highest level of quality and performance together with a perfect fit.

Offering a comprehensive range of components that are designed to enhance everything from performance and functionality to protection and comfort, Yamaha Genuine Accessories enable every Yamaha owner to make their ATV their own.