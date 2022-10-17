2022 AS RUNNER-UP IN ENDURO3 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Signing off on a terrific 2022 EnduroGP World Championship campaign, Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Mikael Persson has ended his fight for the Enduro3 World Championship title as runner-up. With the outcome of the championship going down to the wire at the seventh and final round in Germany, Persson arrived in Zschopau eager to claim a debut world crown.

Although not getting off to the best start on Saturday, the Swede soon settled into his rhythm on his TE 300. Fighting hard, he ended the day as runner-up to rival Brad Freeman. The result meant both riders were level on points at the top of the class, meaning all was to play for on the final day of the championship

Feeling motivated and knowing that he’d need to deliver his very best, Persson threw all he had at the final day title fight. Putting in arguably one of his best performances of the season at a time when it mattered most, Mikael fought hard for victory. Midway through the day, Persson lay fourth in the overall EnduroGP classification and was charging hard. Frustratingly, he just couldn’t quite bridge the gap to title rival Freeman and despite maintaining the pressure throughout the final lap, the Husqvarna Factory Racing rider ultimately finished the day second.

The strong result ensured Persson ended the 2022 Enduro3 World Championship as runner-up. In what has been a stellar year for the quiet Swede, Mikael has claimed two race wins and secured no fewer than 11 podium results aboard his TE 300 in the hotly contested Enduro3 category. Additionally, he also won the Enduro3 class of the FIM International Six Days Enduro in September.

Mikael Persson: “Of course it’s frustrating knowing that I wasn’t quite able to win the E3 title, but I gave it absolutely everything I had today. On day one, I started off a bit slower than I hoped I would. Maybe the championship pressure was in the back of my mind. I came strong in the afternoon and ended the day with more confidence. Tied on points for the championship coming into the today meant there was nothing to lose and everything to go for, so I gave it my all. I think I rode my best and I know I gave it my best. Unfortunately, I came up short, which is tough. But to only just lose out against a rider like Brad (Freeman) is something I can be proud of. It’s been a great year. Bringing the title fight right down to the wire shows just how strong we were.”

Results: Rnd7, GP of Germany

EnduroGP – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (KTM) 1:05:59.24; 2. Brad Freeman (Beta) 1:06:43.15; 3. Steve Holcombe (Beta) 1:06:56.65; 4. Wil Ruprecht (TM Racing) 1:07:14.91; 5. Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 1:07:18.40… 8. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 1:09:09.76…

EnduroGP – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (KTM) 1:03:46.07; 2. Brad Freeman (Beta) 1:04:01.88; 3. Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 1:04:29.55; 4. Nathan Watson (Honda) 1:04:29.94; 5. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 1:04:41.73…

Enduro3 – Day 1

1. Brad Freeman (Beta) 1:06:43.15; 2. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 1:09:09.76; 3. Daniel McCanney (Sherco) 1:09:38.87…

Enduro3 – Day 2

1. Brad Freeman (Beta) 1:04:01.88; 2. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 1:04:41.73; 3. Daniel McCanney (Sherco) 1:06:14.92…

Final Championship Standings

EnduroGP

1. Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 219pts; 2. Josep Garcia (KTM) 195pts; 3. Wil Ruprecht (TM) 180pts; 4. Nathan Watson (Honda) 170pts; 5. Steve Holcombe (Beta) 127pts… 8. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 87pts…

Enduro3

1. Brad Freeman (Beta) 229pts; 2. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 226pts; 3. Matteo Pavoni (TM) 178pts…