2022 Moto3 re-introduction and new riders

Having achieved wins in Italy and the UK since a re-introduction to Moto3 in 2020, Husqvarna Motorcycles is currently chasing a top three championship ranking in the division thanks to the efforts of Romano Fenati. The Sterilgarda Max Racing Team leadership of Team Principal Max Biaggi and Team Manager Peter Öttl will overhaul their line-up and will welcome the sharp pace and potential of Ayumu Sasaki into the unit for 2022 as well as the Grand Prix winning experience of John McPhee.

Sasaki made his Grand Prix debut in 2016 and has already appeared on the rostrum twice in four full terms of Moto3 and a comprehensive learning period. The rider from Yokosuka, 50km south of Tokyo, recently claimed a trophy – his first of 2021 – at the Gran Premio Tissot de Aragon, around MotorLand in Spain. The Japanese brings speed to the team and undoubted competitiveness.

McPhee had his first taste of the world championship back in 2010 and pre-Moto3. He made four appearances in the old 125cc class before becoming a full-time member of the Moto3 grid from 2013. He has steered three different brands of motorcycle in his nine seasons to-date and boasts proven pedigree with 14 podiums and 3 wins.

Pit Beirer, Husqvarna Motorcycles Motorsport Director: “Since we brought the Husqvarna Motorcycles name back to Moto3 the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team have proven to be competitive partners. We know the team will change their shape for 2022 but it’s another bright chapter for the programme and we’re excited to see what the brand can achieve next in this special racing class.”

Max Biaggi, Sterilgarda Max Racing Team Principal: “This year we again managed to bring the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand to the top of the podium, which was a source of pride for the Max Racing Team working group. Having ambitious goals is our nature and for the 2022 season, together with Husqvarna Motorcycles and Sterilgarda, we wanted to internationalise our project to reach new targets. The combination of John McPhee and Ayumu Sasaki represents experience combined with perspective; the hope is to work with both riders to have consistency of performance that allows them to enter the top positions of the Moto3 world championship.”

Ayumu Sasaki: “I am really happy to announce that I will race with the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team next year. I hope to be able to do well right from the start and exploit the full potential of this team, which in its third year in the world championship has already achieved important results. I want to thank all those who have made this agreement possible.”

John McPhee: “I’m really excited to be joining the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team and Husqvarna Motorcycles for 2022. The team has done incredibly well in their short time in the world championship and with the likes of Max himself and Peter Öttl [Team Manager] looking after me I feel like it’s a great opportunity to really get the best from myself. The FR 250 GP has been impressive this season so I’m excited to see what’s possible on board something new.”