2022 Polaris Slingshot: Nothing on the Road Compares

Brand new SLR model, all new vented sport hoods, more aggressive styling, improved aerodynamics, Brembo brakes and a new excursion top are just some of the reason why Nothing on the Road Compares vs the 2022 Polaris Slingshot line. Experience the US only 2022 Polaris Slingshot S, the new Polaris Slingshot SLR or redesigned and returning Polaris Slingshot SL or Polaris Slingshot R, you can’t go wrong! Also TMW has reviewed quite a few of the Slingshots in our past and we should be getting a new 2022 redesigned one soon to check out if a new Slingshot should be in your garage.

THE NEW 2022 LINEUP FROM POLARIS SLINGSHOT EMPOWERS DRIVERS TO MAKE THEIR MARK WITH A NEXT-LEVEL DRIVING EXPERIENCE.

The Polaris Slingshot, a mad mashup of motorcycle and 3-wheel car to create a hybrid riding/driving experience you can’t find anywhere else… well, except on Total Motorcycle that is!

As Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President says “There’s no wrong way to enjoy a Slingshot.”

2022 Polaris Slingshot Autocycles

– 2022 Polaris Slingshot S (USA)

– 2022 Polaris Slingshot SL

– 2022 Polaris Slingshot SLR – New model

– 2022 Polaris Slingshot R

Total Motorcycle Reviews

MAKE YOUR MARK WITH A NEXT-LEVEL DRIVING EXPERIENCE

New 2022 lineup empowers drivers to make their mark with next level driving experience. Nothing on the road compares. Each one is as unique as its driver. Polaris Slingshot, the show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel vehicle, announces its 2022 model year lineup. Featuring four trim levels and countless accessory options that enhance the drive, style and sound, the 2022 Slingshot lineup offers endless personalization options that empower owners to make their mark.

“There’s no wrong way to enjoy a Slingshot. Whether attracting attention with head-turning styling or escaping for an adventure, nothing on the road allows drivers to make their mark more than a Slingshot,” said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “We’re excited to bring SLR back to expand the Slingshot lineup and provide our owners even more personalization opportunities with thrilling new factory accessories.”

Fusing style and excitement with limitless personalization opportunities, the 2022 Slingshot lineup empowers drivers to make their mark by defining their ride and choosing their own adventure.

Headlining the 2022 model year news is the reintroduction of the SLR, the all-new Vented Sport Hood, a stylish new Excursion Top, and premium Brembo® Brakes.

Slingshot’s New 2022 Lineup Enables Drivers to Define Their Own Style & Create Their Own Journey Like Never Before

● Slingshot Bolsters Lineup with Reintroduction of Popular SLR Model

● All-New Vented Sport Hood Adds Aggressive, One-of-a-Kind Styling While Improving Aerodynamics & Cockpit Airflow

● New Excursion Top Provides Owners with a Factory Accessory Option at a Competitive Price Point

● Brembo® Brakes Now Standard on R Models & Available as Upgrade Kit for S, SL & SLR

New for 2022