2022 We are Ducati We Ride as One Event May 7th

Ducati’s mission is to enrich people’s lives through incredible experiences. With this in mind, we invite all Ducatisti to be a part of a Worldwide Gathering on Saturday May 7th.

Thousands of Ducatisti will be gathering alongside fellow enthusiasts to participate in a group ride happening simultaneously around the globe. On this day “We ride together” to celebrate being part of the Ducati Family – a worldwide network that ties us together.

How to Participate

On May 7th, thousands of Ducatisti around the world will be joining together to ride alongside their friends, family, and Ducati enthusiasts. Ducati Official Clubs and participating Ducati Dealers are organizing group rides across the world on their favorite routes. We encourage all Ducatisti, whether a part of a club or not, to gather with their riding community and embark on a group ride, knowing thousands of other Ducatisti are riding along around the world on this day.

Document your ride and be sure to tag @ducatiusa on Instagram using the following hashtags so we can find and share your posts!

#WeAreDucati

#WeRideAsOne

#DucatistiWorldGathering

Not Part of a Ducati Official Club?

Now is the perfect opportunity to find your local Ducati Official Club and ride along with local Ducatisti to participate in this unique one-day event. Instantly befriend many personalities who all share the same passion for riding and Ducati as you. FIND YOUR LOCAL CLUB

