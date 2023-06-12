Total Motorcycle introduces our 2024 Kawasaki: Performance, Excitement and All-out fun guide! 27 new and exciting motorbike models from Supersports, sport bikes, street bikes and dual purpose as well as motocross and off-road bikes all in one huge guide. Big news with the release of the new 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator, Eliminator ABS and Eliminator SE ABS since departing in 2009. Thus Kawasaki continues the small bike trend that is taking the world by storm. Also the updated Ninja ZX-10RR features several new special high-performance features and the Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT Edition, Ninja ZX-6R KRT Edition, Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-6R ABS are completely new this year with several performance and styling updates that push all boundaries!

Not to be left out is both completely new 2024 Kawasaki KLX300 and 2024 Kawasaki KLX300SM with incredible capabilities while on trails or on the street and low maintenance needs!

But Total Motorcycle’s 2024 Kawasaki bike Guide isn’t done just yet, we have a slew of returning and a brand new 2024 Kawasaki KX450X developed to dominate off-road racecourses in both the woods and the desert! Be it full motocross, mini-moto or off-road excitement, Kawasaki’s 2024 Kawasaki KX450, KX250X, KX250, KX112, KX85, KX65, KLX300R, KLX230R, KLX140R, KLX140RL, KLX140RF, KLX110R and KLX110RL.

While Kawasaki sits in the spotlight this week, that by no means is the only 2024 Motorcycle’s that have been released! We not have over ONE HUNDRED early release 2024 motorcycle models up for our readers right now with 337 big detailed photos you won’t find anywhere else.

Total Motorcycle… it doesn’t get any better than this for motorcyclists around the world… thank you for being part of it.

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator Motorcycle

JUST RIDE

Kawasaki’s all-new Eliminator motorcycle answers the calls from the streets, with its engine, frame, and suspension designed with rider approachability in mind. The all-new Eliminator will be sure to break convention and let you just ride.

The Eliminator was built with a timeless design, bringing a sleek and low element to the forefront and making an extremely welcoming motorcycle that can be enjoyed by a wide range of riders. The Eliminator is equipped with a low and comfortable seat and utilizes a lightweight chassis to make this model an ideal riding partner.

A smooth and strong, 451cc parallel-twin engine and trellis frame were designed with street riding in mind. Combined with its highly capable chassis, comfortable and confidence-inspiring ergonomics and modern technology, the Eliminator will make any ride enjoyable in town or on the highway.

NEW 2024 KAWASAKI ELIMINATOR HIGHLIGHTS:

ALL-NEW 451cc parallel-twin engine

451cc parallel-twin engine ALL-NEW Relaxed, upright riding position

Relaxed, upright riding position ALL-NEW Lightweight chassis

Lightweight chassis ALL-NEW Long and low design

Long and low design ALL-NEW Lightweight trellis frame

Lightweight trellis frame ALL-NEW Twin-shock rear suspension

Twin-shock rear suspension ALL-NEW Round LED headlight

Round LED headlight ALL-NEW Digital instrumentation

Digital instrumentation ALL-NEW RIDEOLOGY THE APP* smartphone connectivity

2024 KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-6R MOTORCYCLE

SUPERSPORT OBSESSION

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R “636” motorcycle remains a staple in the Ninja ZX supersport lineup, and for 2024, it benefits from several performance and styling updates that push all boundaries with track-ready performance that prioritizes confident handling during high-performance sport riding.

Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX supersport models have always been renowned for their circuit riding potential as well as their ability to provide the exhilaration desired for real-world riding. The Ninja ZX-6R continues to offer superior performance across the rev-range with its potent 636cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine and nimble handling thanks to its race-derived chassis that allows the rider to become one with the machine whether on the racetrack, navigating canyon roads, or cruising city streets.

The 2024 Ninja ZX-6R receives all-new styling that is inspired by the Ninja ZX-10R, yet retains its own distinct supersport identity. Its smooth, flowing styling was designed to turn heads and capture hearts. New compact LED headlights, an intricately layered front cowl, and a sporty windshield bring a new face to one of the most feared models in Kawasaki’s supersport lineup. Riders are greeted by a new 4.3” TFT color instrumentation as well as smartphone connectivity, integrated riding modes, and other enhanced features. The brake discs are now round, further contributing to the supersport image, while engine and exhaust updates enhance low-rpm.

KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-6R HIGHLIGHTS

NEW Updated 636cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine

Updated 636cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine NEW Ninja styling with new front cowling

Ninja styling with new front cowling NEW LED headlights and turn signals

LED headlights and turn signals NEW TFT full-color instrumentation

TFT full-color instrumentation NEW Smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP*

Smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP* NEW Integrated riding modes

Integrated riding modes NEW Dual 310mm front discs with dual radial-mounted 4-piston monobloc calipers

2024 KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-10RR MOTORCYCLE

CHAMPIONSHIP-DRIVEN

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR motorcycle returns stronger than ever and maintains its position as the flagship model in Kawasaki’s supersport lineup.

Built for those who rise to the challenge, the Ninja ZX-10RR continues to serve as the base machine for the Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) in the FIM World Superbike Championship and a total of seven championships since 2013. This success on the racetrack for a production-derived superbike has allowed Kawasaki to continue delivering racetrack precision to its sportbikes.

NEW VARIABLE AIR INTAKE SYSTEM (VAI)

The VAI system is fitted inside the airbox, utilizing a set of moveable intake funnels to alter the intake funnel height. When the VAI funnels are raised, intake air bypasses the system for optimal high-rpm performance. When lowered, intake air passes through the taller intake funnels for increased low-mid-range performance. Lowering the VAI funnels increases the intake funnel height by 35mm. The movement of the funnels is regulated to maximize output at all rpm.

The use of the VAI system is limited to racing applications. To activate the system, the bike must be fitted with the race-kit ECU and sub-controller. In street-legal configuration, the system is inactive and the tunnels are fixed and in the raised position.

KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-10RR HIGHLIGHTS

Based off the high-performance Ninja ZX-10R platform, the Ninja ZX-10RR shares many of the same great features, including a 998cc in-line four-cylinder 16-valve engine, light handling aluminum twin-spar frame, air-cooled oil cooler, aerodynamic styling with integrated winglets, aerodynamic riding position, numbered serial plate and advanced electronics. The impressive list of technology features includes Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki TRaction Control (S-KTRC), Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Ohlins Electronic Steering Damper, Power Modes, Integrated Riding Modes, Electronic Cruise Control, TFT Color Instrumentation, and Smartphone Connectivity.

In addition to the many engine, suspension, and chassis components shared with the Ninja ZX-10R motorcycle, the Ninja ZX-10RR features several special high-performance features that were developed through Kawasaki’s racing efforts in World Superbike. This includes enhanced engine components that deliver tremendous racing potential, such as camshafts designed specifically for the Ninja ZX-10RR, and intake and exhaust valve springs that match the higher performance. Lightweight titanium connecting rods manufactured by Pankl, a company specializing in developing and manufacturing engine and drivetrain components for high-performance race cars and the aerospace industry, are one of the key performance features found on the Ninja ZX-10RR. Lighter weight pistons lower the reciprocating weight, aiding in the high rev limit and contributing to smooth-climbing revs. One less piston ring is used compared to the Ninja ZX-10R, enabling a shorter piston height, and helping to prevent mechanical loss due to friction. Piston pins match the pistons and feature a DLC coating that protects against wear. The 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR features Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires that are fitted to forged Marchesini wheels that were designed to specifically meet the needs of the powerful engine.

KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-10RR EXCLUSIVE FEATURES

– Limited production track-focused single seat model

– Pankl lightweight pistons and high-performance titanium connecting rods

– Intake and exhaust valve springs

– Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires

– Model exclusive Marchesini forged wheels

– Fine-tuned suspension settings

2024 KAWASAKI NINJA 650

RIDE BOLD

For those looking for a middleweight sport bike, look no further than the Kawasaki Ninja 650 as it returns to the 2024 Kawasaki sport motorcycle lineup following the addition of Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) in 2023.

NINJA 650

Kawasaki is no stranger to the pursuit of performance, excitement, and all-out fun, and the 2024 Ninja 650 motorcycle delivers on all counts. It’s a well-balanced motorcycle blending fun and easy handling with optimal engine and chassis performance, and the legendary sleek Kawasaki Ninja styling.

The Ninja 650 features the beloved 649cc parallel-twin engine that is perfect for a daily commute or an afternoon out on tight, winding back roads. Its lightweight chassis delivers smooth and agile handling that is both sporty and versatile. The sharp styling found on the Ninja 650 gives it a sporty appearance that is sure to catch the attention of new and seasoned riders alike. Its 4.3” all-digital TFT color instrumentation provides a premium feel and offers full color for great visibility. Twin LED headlights feature low and high beams as well as a position lamp. Utilizing its Smartphone Connectivity through RIDEOLOGY THE APP*, a number of functions can be accessed, logged, and reviewed contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience.

2024 KAWASAKI KLX OFF-ROAD MODEL RANGE

GET OUT AND PLAY

The Kawasaki KLX off-road lineup brings enjoyment to novice and experienced riders alike and is largely popular for its easy-to-ride character, incredible capabilities while on trails and low maintenance needs. For 2024, Kawasaki welcomes the return of its KLX300R, KLX230R, KLX140R, KLX140R L, KLX140R F, KLX110R, and KLX110R L models that are built to suit a wide variety of riders, and new for 2024 is an exciting new color option of Battle Gray in addition to the traditional Lime Green.

2024 KAWASAKI KX MOTOCROSS AND OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLE LINEUP

THE BIKE THAT BUILDS CHAMPIONS

The Kawasaki KX motocross and off-road motorcycle range returns stronger than ever for 2024 with its championship-winning packages.

Leading the way is the KX250 motorcycle with a powerful 249cc engine, electric start, KYB suspension, and a coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch that have led to a championship heritage that boasts 18 AMA professional titles and 196 race wins since 2004.

Joining the KX250 is its KX250X cross-country motorcycle that has been purposely tuned for off-road competition. Developed to dominate off-road racecourses in both the woods and the desert, the cross-country KX lineup offers riders the required components for off-road competition straight from Kawasaki along with the dominant engine and chassis performance found on the KX250.

Kawasaki’s mini motocross lineup consisting of the KX112, KX85, and KX65 motorcycles returns for 2024 and is ingrained with a long list of achievements that have stemmed from building champions from the start. The KX112 supermini racer bridges the gap to full-size motocross bikes and boasts a powerful 112cc displacement engine, the largest in its class. It’s joined by the KX85, which shares much of the same technology found on the KX112. The KX65 returns as the most compact bike in the Kawasaki KX lineup and the starting point for aspiring champions.

The Kawasaki Team Green racing team has been the dominant force in amateur racing for nearly four decades, providing contingency and an unmatched level of trackside support to racers across the nation. Under the Team Green racing program, a trackside support system consisting of local, regional, and amateur motocross and off-road events across the country has been put in place. There, Kawasaki technicians and race transporters can be found providing critical parts and technical assistance to all riders. Kawasaki’s efforts, matched with the input from aspiring young stars, have produced winning products across its lineup.

Supersport

– 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR – Updated model

– 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT Edition – New model

– 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT Edition – New model

– 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R – New model (USA)

– 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS – New model

Street Sport

– 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS KRT Edition

– 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS

– 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 – (USA)

– 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator – New model (USA)

– 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator ABS – New model

– 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator SE ABS – New model

Dual Purpose

– 2024 Kawasaki KLX300 – New model

– 2024 Kawasaki KLX300SM – New model

Motocross

– 2024 Kawasaki KX450X – New model

– 2024 Kawasaki KX450

– 2024 Kawasaki KX250X

– 2024 Kawasaki KX250

– 2024 Kawasaki KX112

– 2024 Kawasaki KX85

– 2024 Kawasaki KX65

Off-Road

– 2024 Kawasaki KLX300R

– 2024 Kawasaki KLX230R

– 2024 Kawasaki KLX140R

– 2024 Kawasaki KLX140RL

– 2024 Kawasaki KLX140RF

– 2024 Kawasaki KLX110R

– 2024 Kawasaki KLX110RL