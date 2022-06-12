27-year-old Swiss rider ended German Grand Prix with emphatic race win

Fresh off a Grand Prix win last weekend, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer continued his forward momentum at the MXGP of Germany, round 11 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Teutschenthal. The 27-year-old Swiss rider ended the German Grand Prix with an emphatic race win, which, paired with his third-place from race one, landed him on the second step of the podium – just 2-points shy of the overall victory. Glenn Coldenhoff had an ‘off’ day, posting 10-8 finishes for ninth overall.

Seewer put the hammer down on the opening laps of race one after emerging from the first turn in seventh position. The Swiss rider made light work of former World Champions Jorge Prado and Romain Febvre to take over third on lap two.

After slotting into the top-three, the ‘91’ then set his sights on Pauls Jonass in second but was unable to make any inroads and eventually settled for third.

Going from strength to strength, Seewer secured his second race win of the season after a dominant performance in the final heat. The Swiss sensation took a mind-blowing holeshot, his first of the season, before stretching out an impressive 7-second lead over the MXGP championship leader and four-times World Champion, Tim Gajser. He then led 18 flawless laps for an emphatic race win – his 13th since turning pro in 2014.

The “Talkessel Circuit” is a rutty hard-pack track that sprawls out over the Teutschental hillside, offering plenty of climbs and drops with many tricky square-edged bumps. It is often described as “hard to pass at,” which is what Coldenhoff struggled with in both races today. The Dutchman started and finished 10th in the opening race and slightly improved in race two to finish eighth.

Unfortunately, the team’s rookie sensation Maxime Renaux was ruled out of the MXGP of Germany due to injuries sustained after a heavy fall in the Qualifying Race yesterday afternoon. As a result, the Frenchman has been nudged back to fourth in the MXGP Championship Standings, while Seewer has jumped to second, and Coldenhoff remains fifth.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team will now have one weekend off before flying out to Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia, for the 12th round of the MXGP series, which will take place on the weekend of June 26th.

For full results from the MXGP of Germany, click here.

Jeremy Seewer

2nd MXGP of Germany, 45-points

2nd MXGP Championship Standings, 384-points

“In the first moto today, I was a little bit frustrated because I couldn’t get Pauls (Jonass). I tried a few times but couldn’t quite close the gap. The second race, I knew I needed a good start, and I managed to pull the holeshot, which was my first of the season. And then I managed to put in one of my best rides of the season with good rhythm. I felt amazing on my bike and my fitness is good. Tim (Gajser) was strong all weekend, topping every session except for the second moto, so for me, that feels good, and now we have to keep going.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

9th MXGP of Germany, 24-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 330-points

“It was a really tough weekend. I didn’t find my flow all weekend; I felt the track was pretty sketchy, but no excuses. My starts were also ‘off’ today and it’s pretty hard to fight back. Here it is more like ‘follow the leader.’ In the second race, I made a pass, but I am still really disappointed. It’s not where I should be, but what can I say? It just wasn’t my weekend.”