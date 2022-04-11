500th podium for Suzuki at Circuit of the Americas MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 10.

Alex Rins: 2nd (+ 2.058)

Joan Mir: 4th (+ 3.975)

Team Suzuki Ecstar and Suzuki Motor Corporation are celebrating in style today after Alex Rins clinched the factory’s 500th podium across classes with his second place at the Circuit of the Americas. This impressive milestone comes on the same day that the MotoGP™ series celebrates its 500th Grand Prix in the ‘Racing Together’ era (the partnership between the FIM, Dorna, the MSMA, and IRTA). Joan Mir put in another solid race; riding his way from eighth on the grid to fourth at the chequered flag.

After a clean start, at the end of the first lap, Mir and Rins were on the back of the leading riders, in seventh and eighth. The pair proceeded to set their sights high while keeping their cool as the race shook out. By Lap 6 Rins had made his way into the Top 5, simultaneously setting the fastest lap of the race.

With five laps left in the 20 lap race, Rins was in a comfortable third position with air either side of him. Meanwhile, Mir, who had impressively pushed through to fourth, was easing away from those behind and setting himself up for another respectable and consistent finish just off the podium – the same position he now holds in the Riders’ World Championship.

On the penultimate lap at the Circuit of the Americas, Rins had gained considerably on Jack Miller and a great battle between the pair ensued. Rins made the pass at Turn 11 but lost the position, and in one final determined and brave move at Turn 19 he snatched an excellent second place, which also gives him second place in the World Standings.

Rins and Mir will now head to Portugal in two weeks’ time holding second and fourth in the Riders’ Championship, first in the Teams’ Championship, and third in the Constructors’ Championship.

Alex Rins:

“I’m so happy! I didn’t actually expect to get the podium, because in the first few laps I was struggling a bit and in risk to lose ground. I had to try and push the tyres more, to brake later, to make good overtakes. When I got into third I had a couple of moments on the front, some mistakes, and I knew that finishing the race was the most important thing. Then, with just two laps to go, I felt better and my pace was good, it meant I was able to overtake Jack and get second. This result is great, and I want to dedicate this podium to Suzuki for their amazing achievements, but also to the people of Ukraine, and those around the world who are suffering.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m super happy because this is my best result in Austin, and it’s a very difficult track to ride. So, for me, to finish in fourth is a great thing. We managed to do a great race and my performance with the bike has improved race by race, thanks to my team. I started today’s race in a calm and careful way, and I was able to build and up my pace, eventually passing quite a few riders to get fourth. I’m happy and excited to go to Portugal with the improvements we’ve found, starting this European section of the season means a lot of races and pressure but we’re exactly where I hoped to be so far.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“Our riders had a great race today; both showing determination but balancing it with smooth moves and careful consideration. Both Alex and Joan had really nice pace, the GSX-RR was also working well, and this makes us feel good. I’m proud to be part of this Suzuki squad on the day the brand takes its 500th podium, it’s a special feeling. Now let’s stay grounded and keep our focus on Europe.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“We are very happy with today’s result. We had a podium with Alex last week in Argentina, and we were able to repeat it here at a very different track. This was a ‘classic Suzuki race’ in the sense that we didn’t start high up but we kept our determination and fighting spirit, then both Alex and Joan got the best from themselves and their bikes. It was an excellent way to celebrate 500 podiums for Suzuki. We’ve had a consistent start to the season, and now we’ll go to the European rounds to try and keep this momentum and aim for a win.”

GRAND PRIX OF THE AMERICAS RACE RESULTS:

1 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP 41’23.111

2 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 41’25.169 2.058

3 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 41’25.423 2.312

4 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 41’27.086 3.975

5 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team 41’29.156 6.045

6 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 41’29.728 6.617

7 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 41’29.871 6.760

8 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing 41’31.552 8.441

9 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing 41’35.486 12.375

10 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing 41’35.753 12.642

11 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing 41’36.058 12.947

12 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 41’36.487 13.376

13 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team 41’41.072 17.961

14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 41’41.881 18.770

15 Andrea DOVIZIOSO WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP 41’52.430 29.319

16 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 41’52.240 29.129

17 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 41’52.741 29.630

18 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 41’55.113 32.002

19 Raul FERNANDEZ Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 42’00.173 37.062

20 Remy GARDNER Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 42’05.553 42.442

21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing MotoGP 42’05.998 42.887

22 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP 43’05.282 1’42.171

Not Classified:

73 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL

72 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team

RIDERS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1 Enea BASTIANINI 61

2 Alex RINS 56

3 Aleix ESPARGARO 50

4 Joan MIR 46

5 Fabio QUARTARARO 44

6 Brad BINDER 42

7 Jack MILLER 31

8 Johann ZARCO 31

9 Miguel OLIVEIRA 28

10 Jorge MARTIN 28

11 Pol ESPARGARO 23

12 Francesco BAGNAIA 23

13 Marc MARQUEZ 21

14 Maverick VIÑALES 19

15 Franco MORBIDELLI 15

16 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 12

17 Luca MARINI 10

18 Marco BEZZECCHI 7

19 Darryn BINDER 6

20 Alex MARQUEZ 4

21 Andrea DOVIZIOSO 2

22 Remy GARDNER 1

23 Raul FERNANDEZ 0

24 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 0

25 Stefan BRADL 0

BACKGROUND ABOUT THE 500 PODIUMS:

In 2020 Suzuki Motor Corporation marked its 100th anniversary and 60 years in racing, the same year that Joan Mir dominated the top class and took the MotoGP crown. And now, two years later, another important moment is marked in Suzuki’s history books.

The story started on June 4th 1962 when Ernst Degner took the brand’s first podium, riding the RM62 in the 50cc class at the Isle of Man (which in those times was a World Championship round). Just three years later the Hamamatsu factory hit 100 podiums in Finland with Hugh Anderson and, fittingly, the 200th podium was taken by a Finn; Teuvo ‘Tepi’ Lansivuori in 1975. In the next decade Italy’s Marco Lucchinelli made it 300, and in 1993 it was Kevin Schwantz who secured Suzuki’s 400th podium. In between these major milestones, a number of very talented riders and champions have added to the tally; the likes of Barry Sheene, Randy Mamola, and Kenny Roberts Jnr.

Suzuki’s most successful class in terms of podiums is 500cc/ MotoGP™, 316 in total, and the rider with the most podiums for the brand is Kevin Schwantz – a brilliant 51 rostrum stops for the American. Schwantz was present in Austin to witness Alex Rins taking the 500th podium, and he was joined by other former Suzuki podium-sitters; Randy Mamola, Maverick Viñales, Franco Uncini and John Hopkins as they all toasted the success together with Team Suzuki Ecstar.

In recent years, Joan Mir and Alex Rins have been star performers for Suzuki on their GSX-RR machines, taking a total of 28 podiums between them.