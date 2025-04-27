A comeback Sunday for Aprilia Racing in Jerez

The weekend at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto came to a close with Marco Bezzecchi finishing fourteenth after running long at the first corner on the second lap, whereas Lorenzo Savadori, called on to sub for the injured Jorge Martín, crossed the in eighteenth place. After starting from the eleventh spot on the grid, Marco Bezzecchi had a complicated race start, running long at turn one on the second lap, thereby falling to the back of the group. Despite his difficulties, the Italian rider showed a competitive pace – one of the absolute best on track, as demonstrated by the second-best race lap – managing to come back and finish fourteenth. Lorenzo Savadori, developing the RS-GP25, continued fine tuning some new upgrades tested in the race, finishing in eighteenth place. As for Jorge Martín’s physical condition, Saturday evening, the Spanish rider arrived in Madrid and subsequently underwent a CT scan at Ruber Quirón Hospital. According to Ángel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director: “The news is certainly good and very encouraging. Martín has perfect lungs. The pleura, the membrane that surrounds the lung, is completely closed. Moreover of the theoretically 11 fractures he had, 3 remain: the seventh, the eighth and the eleventh, which already show the ongoing progression of the callus. Therefore, in my opinion, the evolution has been very positive. Now we will wait as long as necessary and continue to monitor the evolution of these fractures from Madrid.”