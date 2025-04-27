A comeback Sunday for Aprilia Racing in Jerez

MARCO BEZZECCHI FOURTEENTH AFTER AN OFF-TRACK EXCURSION, LORENZO SAVADORI EIGHTEENTH
The weekend at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto came to a close with Marco Bezzecchi finishing fourteenth after running long at the first corner on the second lap, whereas Lorenzo Savadori, called on to sub for the injured Jorge Martín, crossed the in eighteenth place.
After starting from the eleventh spot on the grid, Marco Bezzecchi had a complicated race start, running long at turn one on the second lap, thereby falling to the back of the group. Despite his difficulties, the Italian rider showed a competitive pace – one of the absolute best on track, as demonstrated by the second-best race lap – managing to come back and finish fourteenth.
Lorenzo Savadori, developing the RS-GP25, continued fine tuning some new upgrades tested in the race, finishing in eighteenth place.
As for Jorge Martín’s physical condition, Saturday evening, the Spanish rider arrived in Madrid and subsequently underwent a CT scan at Ruber Quirón Hospital. According to Ángel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director: “The news is certainly good and very encouraging. Martín has perfect lungs. The pleura, the membrane that surrounds the lung, is completely closed. Moreover of the theoretically 11 fractures he had, 3 remain: the seventh, the eighth and the eleventh, which already show the ongoing progression of the callus. Therefore, in my opinion, the evolution has been very positive. Now we will wait as long as necessary and continue to monitor the evolution of these fractures from Madrid.”
It was unfortunately a rather bad race for me because I went long at the first corner on the second lap, going into the gravel and ending up basically in last place. After that, I lapped well, but at that point the result had already been compromised. It’s a real shame. We’ll continue working hard, starting from the tests on Monday.
When you test new elements, you clearly need time to assess them, so this can slow you down and have an impact on performance. We are constantly trying to improve and grow the bike in order to provide a better RS-GP25 to both Marco and Jorge. On Monday, we’ll have the tests and a lot of new upgrades to try. Also, part of what I tested this weekend in Jerez will subsequently be given to the Aprilia factory riders.
Once again, we did not achieve the potential we demonstrated in the race, where we had a top 5 pace and peaking even better, but finding our way only after ending up at the rear of the group in today’s MotoGP race makes things extremely difficult. On Monday we have an important test planned, given the various upgrades which Lorenzo has partially tried already. We are pleased that Jorge returned to Spain and for the encouraging news on his physical condition. We are going through a rough time right now, but our optimism that we will come back strong is unchanged.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Munich. Maximilian Günther (GER) from BMW i Andretti Motorsport and BMW Team RLL driver Colton Herta (USA) went up against some of the world’s best professional racing drivers and sim racers at Sunday’s sim racing […]
🚨 ONE MONTH WARNING 🚨 From 18-26 November, two-wheel novices and experienced riders will be treated to the very best of biking under one roof at the NEC, Birmingham. Whether you want to see the latest bikes, […]