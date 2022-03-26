Active Duty and Veteran Military and First Responders Celebrated

“The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the greater motocross community. The fans, enthusiasts, and weekend warriors who live and breathe the sport are the lifeblood who provide us with an opportunity to build the stage on which the world’s fastest racers showcase their talents,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “As organizers of the series, we look to embrace the communal element of motocross in every way possible and the Moto Hero program has given us a platform to celebrate and recognize the special members of our community who put others ahead of themselves at all times. We can never truly thank our service members and first responders enough for their contributions, nor properly honor the sacrifices they’ve made, but this well-deserved recognition amongst the fanfare of the Nationals allows us to share a token of our appreciation.”

Each Moto Hero that will be recognized at every one of the 12 rounds of the 2022 season will ultimately be selected by each respective event organizer. Each recipient will receive a specially designed Moto Hero number plate, commemorating their coveted distinction and recognition on behalf of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series.