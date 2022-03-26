Active Duty and Veteran Military and First Responders Celebrated

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 25, 2022) – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the celebrated continuation of the Moto Hero program for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. This heartfelt initiative shines the spotlight on individuals within the motocross community, specifically active duty and veteran military personnel in addition to first responders, who have gone above and beyond in an act of selflessness to help their community or someone in need.
The Moto Hero program was introduced to honor the service of all veterans and public first responders through recognition of a nominated member of the motocross community. While the award itself celebrates the service of one deserving individual, it is done so in tribute to all service members and first responders, and what they’ve given of themselves in their commitment to public service.
“The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the greater motocross community. The fans, enthusiasts, and weekend warriors who live and breathe the sport are the lifeblood who provide us with an opportunity to build the stage on which the world’s fastest racers showcase their talents,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “As organizers of the series, we look to embrace the communal element of motocross in every way possible and the Moto Hero program has given us a platform to celebrate and recognize the special members of our community who put others ahead of themselves at all times. We can never truly thank our service members and first responders enough for their contributions, nor properly honor the sacrifices they’ve made, but this well-deserved recognition amongst the fanfare of the Nationals allows us to share a token of our appreciation.”
Each Moto Hero that will be recognized at every one of the 12 rounds of the 2022 season will ultimately be selected by each respective event organizer. Each recipient will receive a specially designed Moto Hero number plate, commemorating their coveted distinction and recognition on behalf of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The title sponsor is Lucas Oil, a leading producer of premium oils, greases, and problem-solving additives, all made in America. Broadcast coverage will be showcased live all season long on MAVTV Motorsports Network and the MAVTV Plus streaming service. More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.
Lucas Oil Products, Inc.
Lucas Oil Products was founded by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Since its inception, Lucas has steadfastly adhered to this corporate objective. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas has established itself as the top selling additive line in the United States. Additionally, Lucas Oil offers a premium line of motor oils, greases, fuel treatments, industrial lubricants, and problem-solving additives to help firmly establish Lucas Oil as a prominent figure in the marketplace. It has provided title sponsorship of the world’s prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series since the 2009 season. For more information, visit www.LucasOil.com.
MAVTV Motorsports Network
MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events, including unprecedented live coverage of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. From 24/7 automotive and motorsports content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free and exclusive content available on MAVTV Select and the on-demand streaming service of MAVTV Plus, if it has a motor, it’s probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Over 50,000 of our Harley-Davidson friends in Europe took to the streets of Portugal last week for the 28th Annual European H.O.G Rally 2019. With the glorious sound of American V-Twins in the air from […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – December 28 Scott Moir – Suzuki GSX-R1000 – 1-5 – 1st overall. Suzuki’s Scott Moir raced his GSX-R1000 to victory in won the three-round Suzuki Series Formula One class in […]