Aiming to extend commanding lead at 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship Laguna Seca

MotoAmerica Supersport Round 5 – Herrin Heads to His Favorite Hunting Ground at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Josh Herrin aiming to extend his commanding lead in the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship at Laguna Seca this weekend

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 6, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) heads to the famed grounds of Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca a massive 68 points clear of his nearest rival in the MotoAmerica Supersport title chase.

The Californian’s dominant double victory at round four at The Ridge in Washington State put the field on notice he is now the firm favorite to add to his previous triumph in 2013 AMA Superbike Championship.

A good performance at Laguna Seca will see Herrin with one hand effectively on the title as the team welcomes Medallia as a title sponsor for this event on the 2022 MotoAmerica schedule.

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati – #2): “I’m super excited to go to Laguna Seca,” Herrin said. “I still have the outright MotoAmerica Superbike lap record there at a 1:22.908, so that’s something I’ve always been proud of. Laguna Seca is very similar to The Ridge, which I predicted before that we would have a really good race, so I think we’ll see the same here, Pittsburgh and Barber. These are all tracks I’m really looking forward to racing on the V2. We also have Medallia stepping up as the title sponsor and we’re super excited to have them as a partner for the year and be a part of a company as large as they are.”

Round five of the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship kicks off with practice on Friday, July 8 with race one scheduled for 2:10 pm PST on Saturday, July 9. Race two is scheduled for 2:10 pm PST on Sunday, July 10.

