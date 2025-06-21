Alex Márquez makes it an all-Ducati podium at Mugello

Alex Márquez makes it an all-Ducati podium in second place with the Desmosedici GP of the Gresini Racing Team

The Ducati Lenovo Team has come out victorious with Marc Márquez in the Sprint of the Brembo Grand Prix of Italy at the ‘Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello’. Francesco Bagnaia rounded out the podium in third place at the end of the 11-lap encounter.

Despite a small setback at the start from pole (his career’s 100th), Márquez managed to make up for the lost time already on the opening lap, before taking the lead on lap four to claim the win. After leading the first lap, Bagnaia defended third position well up to the chequered flag.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will resume proceedings tomorrow morning at 9:40 for the warm-up session, which will be followed by the 23-lap, ninth race of the 2025 season, getting underway at 14:00 local time (GMT +2).

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“I got a little confused at the start, but then luckily I was in the right position and on the right line through the first three corners, so I could get close to Alex. At this track, I feel comfortable staying behind my main rivals, but this morning I had a really good feeling riding on my own and managing the limit. Tomorrow’s race will be more challenging, as Alex is very consistent and Pecco usually makes a good step forward on Sundays. It’ll be key to make the correct choice with the front tyre, as extremely high track temperatures are expected.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“I’m really sorry for the result as I wish I could have given something more to the fans. Despite being able to lap very fast in qualifying during the time attack, unfortunately in the race I was three to four tenths slower than last year, and that had a big impact on my chances to fight for the win. The front-end keeps tucking – especially in the fast corners – and I can’t ride the way I’d like, or the way I know I’m capable of. I probably gave even more than I should have because a podium finish was really important for me and for the whole team. Tomorrow is another day, and we’ll try to make a step forward.”