Alvaro Bautista crashes during time attack at Catalunya

Bulega tops the timesheet of Barcelona tests. Bautista crashes during time attack. In one week the Pirelli Catalunya Round. The Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya hosted two days of official Dorna testing during which Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista did some fruitful work ahead of next weekend’s Pirelli Catalunya Round.

Here are the highlights from Montmeló.

DAY 1 Results

P1 N. Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’40.304s – 72 laps completed

P2 T. Razgatlioglu (BMW Motorrad) +0.464s

P3 A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.725s – 103 laps completed

P4 S. Lowes (Ducati) +0.752s

P5 J. Rea (Yamaha) +1.351s

Nicolò Bulega confirmed that he is at ease with the Ducati Panigale V4R and he tested different tyre solutions, setting very competitive lap times both on race pace and time attack.

Impressive work for Alvaro Bautista, who completed 103 laps on the first day of testing; like his team-mate, he focused on tyre choice ahead of the second round of the 2024 WorldSBK season.

DAY 2 Results

P1 N. Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’40.172s

P2 T. Razgatlioglu (BMW Motorrad) +0.027s

P3 D. Petrucci (Ducati) +0.429s

P4 A. Iannone (Ducati) +0.490s

P5 J. Rea (Yamaha) +0.600s

P17 A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +1.399s

The circuit got slippery due to a light shower overnight; once dried by the sun, the riders were able to get back on their bikes late in the morning.

Nicolò Bulega also finished Day 2 at the top of the timesheet, setting a new circuit record.

For Alvaro Bautista some more difficulties compared to Day 1 and a crash without consequences in the time attack at the end of the session did not allow him to improve his chrono.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“We are on the right path. Together with the team, we have done a very effective job as always. We’ve worked hard on tyre choice and setup and I think the indications we got will be beneficial ahead of next weekend. The feeling with the bike was very good and this is confirmed by both the race pace and the time attack times. It is clear that we still have work to do to fix details that could take us a step forward, but the result of these tests is undoubtedly positive”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“On the one hand, I am really happy because I feel that my physical condition is returning to its highest level. At the same time, however, today things didn’t go as I hoped because I couldn’t make progress in terms of feeling. I had a little bit of difficulty in finding the right grip to allow me to push to the maximum of my possibilities. We will study the data over the next few days to understand what happened and I’m sure we will be back in Barcelona next Friday with the solution”.