AMA Supercross SX450 Atlanta Tried to Replicate Daytona Speedway but

The 13th round of the championship was a bit outside of the norm, with only one session instead of three after rain arrived at the Atlanta Motor Speedway during the first 450 practice. Ferrandis qualified 11th but got a good start in his heat race and finished third. In the Main Event, he came together with another rider in the first turn and found himself at the back of the pack. The Frenchman put his head down and set a blistering pace to weave his way through the pack and move into fifth on the final lap.

Plessinger had a great start to the day with his best qualifying result in third. He followed that up with a great start in his heat and led for most of the race but was passed in the final moments. The Ohio rider grabbed the holeshot in the Main Event and started to build a healthy gap on the competition. Unfortunately, a tip-over at the halfway mark had Plessinger rejoin in fourth. He kept battling but was unable to regain his flow and finished sixth.

Coming off of a fourth-place finish in his heat race, Stewart got a good start and was sixth after the first lap. Before the halfway point, he moved into fifth and was slotted right behind Plessinger. He advanced to fourth but started to struggle with arm pump issues in the final laps, ultimately ending the night 11th.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 team lines back up on the gate at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Tuesday, April 13, for Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.