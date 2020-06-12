AMA SX450 Plessinger Scores Best Result in Salt Lake City with Top-10 Finish

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team’s Aaron Plessinger recovered from a bad start to break inside of the top 10 with a ninth-place finish Wednesday night in Salt Lake City at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Unfortunately towards the end of the race, his teammate Justin Barcia had a big crash and was unable finish.

Plessinger had a decent result in his Heat race, crossing the line behind his teammate in sixth. In the Main Event, he got off to a bad start and got jammed up behind a bunch of guys going into turn one. Sitting back in 16th, the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Champion got to work and steadily moved his way through the field. In the final moments of the race, he had worked his way into the top 10, ultimately advancing to ninth after his teammate’s crash.

Barcia got off to a much better start in 10th, but still had his work cut out for him in a stacked 450 class. Undeterred, he put his head down and was able to advance to eighth before the halfway mark, but fell back to ninth a few laps later. In his effort to keep pushing for a better result as time started running out, Barcia had a crash in whoops. He tried to rejoin, but the bike was unable to continue after the big get off.

The team returns for more action at Rice-Eccles Stadium this Sunday, June 14, for Round 15 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Jim Perry

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team Manager

“The track conditions were much better than they have been past few events, the heavy rains last week seemed to help that. Both guys showed better speed in practice and looked more comfortable, which was great. They had a good finish in their Heat, with Justin in fifth and Aaron sixth. They didn’t get the starts that they wanted in the Main Event, but both rode well. Towards the end of the race Justin had a nasty crash. His bike went off the track and was unable to finish, but thankfully he’s okay, just sore. Aaron put in a strong Main Event and finished inside the top 10, which was a plus. We’ll move on to the next race on Sunday and keep working to get back on the podium.”

Aaron Plessinger

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team

“The bike started off in a way better place today. I was very happy with what we did to improve the setup. I was going through the whoops a lot better, it wasn’t kicking me around at all.. The track definitely got rough for the Main Event and the sun was shining in our eyes in parts of the track, and some parts were really dark. It also got pretty slick, but I just kept charging. I came across the first lap in 16th and ended up ninth. It was a better day for me. I broke the top 10. All we can do now is keep pushing forward.”

Justin Barcia

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team

“I was having a pretty good day, better than it has been. Qualifying went alright. I was searching around a bit for sure, just trying to find that good flow. Aaron finished right behind me in the Heat race, so it seemed like we were kind of starting to figure it out a little. In the Main Event I was battling pretty hard with a lot of the guys. I got a little sideways in the whoops and then it just kicked out too crazy and the bike went flying. I dinged myself up a little, but I’m alright and will be back on Sunday. Unfortunately my bike was broken after the crash and I wasn’t able to finish the race. So that was unfortunate, but will definitely get them on Sunday.”