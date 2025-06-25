Aprilia Racing and Jacopo Cerutti together until 2027

Aprilia Racing and Jacopo Cerutti announce renewal of their contract until 2027. The duo was formed in 2023 and rapidly achieved numerous victories, gaining status as one of the protagonists on the international off-road scene.

From the launch of the “Back to Africa” project, the collaboration between Cerutti and Aprilia Racing has led to the creation of a winning rally raid team, along with the Aprilia Tuareg and Team Aprilia Tuareg Racing, skilfully carving out a place for themselves on both a national and international level.

In 2023, the rider from Como earned the title of Italian Motorally Champion, the first important milestone of this duo. In January 2024, Cerutti wrote a new chapter in rally raid history, taking overall first in the Africa Eco Race after maintaining the lead for over 6000 kilometres. The Como native rode the Aprilia Tuareg to triumph its first time participating in a major African Rally, demonstrating the exceptional competitiveness of this duo even on the most demanding of terrain.

In 2024, victory in the M6 category at the Hellas Rally Raid in Greek was added to this historic result, as well as victory in the Baja Aragón in the category reserved for multi-cylinder bikes. He also became champion in the Motorally G-1000 category, making history on the Rapino trial where, for the first time ever in the championship, a twin-cylinder finished on the top step of the overall standings.

The victories kept on coming in 2025 as well, with the historic Africa Eco Race win, celebrated at the beginning of the year, where Jacopo Cerutti dominated to take his second consecutive title, accompanied by overall triumph and class triumph in the Hellas Rally Raid.

JACOPO CERUTTI

“I’m proud to be part of the Aprilia family and to renew until 2027. I am extremely pleased with the way the past years have gone, and I can’t wait to have new experiences together, continuing to develop the bike and winning as much as possible. I am truly proud of this great work group, both with Team Guareschi and with the entire Aprilia family. I truly feel like I am in a family.”

MASSIMO RIVOLA

“We are particularly proud to announce that we’ll be continuing with Jacopo for 2026 and 2027 as well. Over the past few years, he has become more than just a rider for us. He is dominating every off-road competition with his Aprilia Tuareg, and he is also an ambassador for the quality of our product and the competitiveness of our brand.”