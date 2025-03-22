Aviobike WRS Team brings the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 to the EWC World Championship

The latest version of the Bolognese superbike debuts in Endurance races thanks to the joint commitment of the Cattolica-based company and the team from Lodi.

As a result of a synergistic collaboration between Nicolas Zavoli of the Italian company WRS, specializing in the production and marketing of high-performance components, and the Aviobike team of Giovanni Baggi, who has been involved in the Endurance World Championship for years, we will see the latest version of the Bolognese superbike lined up for the first time in an international-level championship: the Endurance World Championship. The new team will be named Aviobike WRS team.

Three Italian entities from the world of motorsports come together: Aviobike, WRS, and Ducati. A strategic partnership that will bring the latest jewel from Borgo Panigale to the track. The Aviobike WRS team will be the only 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 on the EWC entry list.

WRS, a leading company in the production of motorcycle windscreens, will provide technical support and strategic partnerships with the aim of best preparing the new bike, while Aviobike, with its many years of experience in the EWC championship, will handle team management and race strategies.

Team manager Giovanni Baggi has already chosen some of the riders who will take part in this new project: Luca Bernardi, a 25-year-old from San Marino who already participated in the EWC in 2024 with Aviobike, Matteo Ferrari, a 28-year-old from Rimini and winner of the Moto E World Cup in 2019, Akito Haga, the eldest son of Superbike legend Noriyuki Haga, and Alberto Butti, an Italian rider who has competed in recent seasons in the CIV SBK class. A quartet of professional riders aiming to do well right from the start in the Superstock class.

The debut is scheduled for April 19 at the Circuit Bugatti, which will open the 2025 EWC season with the famous 24h Motos of Le Mans. The calendar includes the 8h of Spa Francorchamps (Belgium, June 7), the famous 8h of Suzuka (Japan, August 3), and the 24h of Bol d’Or (France, September 20).

Nicolas Zavoli CEO di WRS statement:

«We will be the first, and for now the only ones, to race the new Ducati V4 in the EWC championship, a bike that represents the highest point of technological evolution of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. A new challenge, perfectly in line with our company philosophy: made in Italy, performance, and reliability, three concepts that identify WRS. This project particularly excites me. Having met Giovanni and listened to many anecdotes and experiences from years of competition, I realized that they are all crazy!! So I thought to myself: we’ve got to experience this! We will commit to supporting the project with maximum effort. I want to thank the entire Ducati Corse family for their support, we will strive to bring you unforgettable moments. I can’t wait to be in Le Mans in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators and I am sure that with a high-performance bike, talented riders, and a team of passionate people, we can be competitive right from the start».

Giovanni Baggi statement:

«I am honored to embark on this new challenge with Nicolas Zavoli of WRS. Despite any years spent in racing, first as a rider and then as a team manager, thanks to this new project I still feel butterflies in my stomach. 2025 will mark a new chapter in my great passion for racing: Aviobike, with the support of WRS, will bring the new Ducati V4 to the Superstock class in the EWC World Championship, a championship that has given me great satisfaction. Thanks to my long experience, I think I have conveyed a lot of enthusiasm to the people who will carry out the project with me. Endless races, commitment, and perseverance make this championship something unique. I am sure that the team created between Aviobike, WRS, the high-level technical partners, and our riders will give us great satisfaction. A special thanks to all the sponsors who support us in this wonderful project».

About WRS and Aviobike

WRS: innovation and performance. Founded in 2008 as an e-commerce specializing in motorcycle accessories, WRS has rapidly evolved its role to become a benchmark in the production of high-tech windscreens. The company, based in Cattolica, has expanded its presence internationally, providing excellent products to motorcyclists around the world.

Thanks to very high production standards, WRS has established itself as a trusted brand in both the motorcycle industry and the world of competitions, collaborating with MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, and WorldSBK teams. Each product is the result of advanced engineering, combining cutting-edge technologies – such as laser cutting, 3D scanners, CNC milling, and aerodynamic simulation software – with the expertise and passion of the company team.

WRS produces windscreens for a wide range of motorcycles, including the latest Ducati models, ensuring solutions that improve performance, protection, and design for every type of motorcyclist, from enthusiasts to professional riders.

The Aviobike team is led by Giovanni Baggi. His career began as a motocross racing rider, then he raced for more than ten years in the CIV Superbike, and finally, he was almost accidentally catapulted into leading in the EWC world championship, where the spark ignited: from that moment, he decided to abandon sprint races and dedicate himself entirely to Endurance. After his experience as an EWC rider, he began his career as manager and owner of the Aviobike team: involved in the Endurance World Championship since 2017, the team has already achieved a victory in the Stock class at the 8h of Spa Francorchamps in 2024 and a second place at the 12h Estoril in 2020.