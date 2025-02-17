Awaken a Revelation: New 2025 Ducati XDiavel is Reborn!

Are you a fan of torque shredding muscle cars? Love the feel of acceleration and torque? Well, this week’s Total Motorcycle Awaken a Revelation: New 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 is Reborn article and new 2025 motorcycle is for you then! And we also talk about more tariff’s that will necessarily make motorcycle prices more expensive.

But first, let’s start with something great! The new 2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 features a powerful 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that delivers an impressive 168 hp and 93 ft-lb of torque. That’s a lot. This powerhouse engine ensures smooth, linear power at low revs and thrilling torque throughout the rev range. Which is good! Featuring a counter-rotating crankshaft and a lightweight design (505 lb without fuel), the XDiavel V4 offers unmatched handling and performance in its class. Overall, a nice job there Ducati.

Inspired by the cutting-edge design of supercars, the XDiavel V4 boasts a low, sleek silhouette and bold shapes. Its proudly visible four-exit exhaust and five star-shaped spokes on the rims, reminiscent of American muscle cars, make a striking statement. Whether cruising along a coastal road or sprinting from the green light, this versatile bike is built for both style and comfort.

Available in two stunning metallic colors—Burning Red and Black Lava—the XDiavel V4 commands attention with its elegant, muscular design and magnetic presence. This bike defies convention, infusing the unmistakable Ducati DNA into the cruiser world, and offers an exhilarating riding experience that is both captivating and unforgettable.

What you might not like is the uncompetitive 2025 MSRP price, which is an increase of $6600. Now standing at $28,995 to $29,295 USD, $33,995 to $34,295 CDN and 25,995 to 26,295 GBP (On The Road inc 20% Vat). That’s a lot for a 168hp with 93 ft-lb of torque by a long shot. To give you an idea, the 2023 version was $22,395 USD, $25,195 CDN and £19,395 GBP (On The Road inc 20% Vat).

Ok, so, $29,000 for the new bike… but dollars to donuts that is NOT the price it will be at the end of 2025 thanks to tariff’s. And we around the World, no matter what country you live in, will be affected in some way, by US tariffs or counter tariffs on prices of…well, everything, including motorcycles.

Since I last wrote 3 weeks ago about about the Tariff’s coming in, we now have not just ONE, but THREE more. Starting March 4th, March 12th and April 2nd:

EEPA Tariffs on Canada, China & Mexico, Paused until March 4, 2025 at 12:01 am ET US to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports … Starting March 12, 2025 Trump says auto tariffs coming around April 2 – tariffs of 50 or 100 per cent on imported cars

Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans coming today are ‘the big one’ and could hit some US allies hard. Tariffs that are typically between 5 and 20% higher than the US on 87% of imported goods, according to data from Global Trade Alert, an organization which assesses commerce policies. Trump has said he wants to match the levy on US imports that other countries apply to US products.

I’ve lived and worked in the USA, Canada and the UK and I can say that this will hurt all people and damage friendly relations between the 3 as all 3 are allies and were friendly trading partners. The USA in the end will be isolated, protectionist and with few allies I fear.

So I’d expect to pay around $58,000 – $80,000 USD for this Ducati, if they even sell one in the USA if all these go through on an already uncompetitively priced motorbike. That’s a lot of money for two-wheels.

I’d also like to point out it won’t just affect Ducati, but all motorcycle pricing will go up in some way that will NEGATIVELY affect the motorcycle industry from manufacturer to dealer to riders to even me at Total Motorcycle. TMW survived the 2000 Dot Com bust, 2008 GFC (Great Financial Crash), 2015 Oil Crash, 2020 Pandemic while other publications, paper and online, sadly did not. But this new threat to not only pricing but supply chains might be the one that buries us.

TMW needs your help greatly in 2025 if tariff's go into force. Please support us by using the site and spreading the word and telling others about us.

Thank you!

New XDiavel V4: The Sport Cruiser Imagined by Ducati

The unmistakable style of the Sport Cruiser made in Borgo Panigale is elevated by the visual impact and distinct personality of its V4 Granturismo engine, featuring a counter-rotating shaft, unique details, and Ducati’s advanced electronic technology.

The XDiavel V4 has been entirely redesigned, featuring a comfortable and relaxed riding position, enhanced seating for both rider and passenger, and accessories perfect for medium-range touring.

Two specific and exclusive colors, Burning Red and Black Lava, make the new XDiavel V4 unique and instantly recognizable.

The new XDiavel V4, the Sport Cruiser crafted in Borgo Panigale. This unique bike now combines the performance of the MotoGP-derived V4 engine with a relaxed riding position, complemented by the sensual beauty that defines all Ducatis. It presents an even more muscular, sophisticated, and high-performance reinterpretation of the concepts introduced by the original XDiavel 1260 in this category.

A bike for those who want something different from everything else and love to stand out. From enthusiasts seeking a bike with great style to admirers of cruiser charm who are equally captivated by the Dragster performance that has always defined the XDiavel.

Its lines are muscular and elegant. The low and relaxed riding position still offers the rider great control. Its personality magnetizes attention. The XDiavel V4 is a bike capable of gliding at low speed on city streets with the same natural feeling with which it dances between the curves on hills.

The XDiavel V4’s 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine offers benchmark performance for its category. With 168 hp and 93 ft-lb of torque, it combines linearity at low revs with vigorous torque throughout the entire delivery range. The counter-rotating crankshaft, along with one of the lightest weights in the category (505 lb without fuel), provides the XDiavel V4 with handling that sets a benchmark in the segment.

Unmistakable line

The XDiavel V4 is a motorcycle of contrasts, and it shows at first glance. The low, sleek, sport cruiser lines, enhanced by the light that plays on the soft surfaces, create an exhilarating contrast with the power and technology conveyed by its mechanical components. Inspired by supercars, bold shapes showcase an extraordinary aesthetic and technical nature, highlighted by the proudly visible four-exit exhaust. At the rider’s request, the XDiavel V4 can transform into a cruiser for enjoying the sunset along a coastal road or a dragster poised to sprint at the green light.

The muscular fuel tank draws attention with its new iridescent Black Lava and Burning Red colors, specially created for the XDiavel V4, producing fluid and elegant reflections when hit with light. The signature front and rear light clusters, along with the full-LED direction indicators integrated into the side panels, unmistakably define the look of the XDiavel V4. The front DRL*, with its double C profile, catches the eye in a striking contrast with the internal texture of the headlight. Along with the rear tail light, positioned beneath the rear seat, it welcomes the rider with the Welcome Effect when the instrument panel is activated, highlighting the sophistication and attention to detail of the XDiavel.

The single-sided aluminum swingarm allows you to admire the deep but visually very light rear wheel, on which the imposing 240/45 tire is fitted. The five star-shaped spokes of the rims, with machined surfaces, reinforce the reference to American muscle cars.

The rider can enjoy the comfort of a low seat (30.3 inches from the ground) and a handlebar that is set back and lowered compared to the XDiavel 1260. This design gives full control of the bike in every situation. Comfort is substantially improved, thanks to the rear suspension that features an increased travel of 25 mm in comparison to the XDiavel 1260, and, most importantly, a wide, well-profiled, and thicker seat. The passenger also benefits from a more spacious seat (+30% in width, +50% in length) that is more comfortable (+25 mm thick), along with a rear grab handle provided as standard.

Enthusiasts who prefer a riding position that allows them to exploit the dynamic qualities of the XDiavel V4 even more can move the footpegs to a more rearward position thanks to the special kit offered by the Ducati catalogue.

And if equipped with the accessory tail fairing, the XDiavel V4 can also become a feisty single-seater.

MotoGP-derived V4 engine

The XDiavel features the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, a technical solution that improves performance, dynamics, and riding pleasure. This is also attributed to the advanced technology of the counter-rotating crankshaft, which, similar to the Ducati MotoGP bike, diminishes the gyroscopic effect, boosting agility. The engine serves as a central component of the bike’s design, further accentuated by the glossy black finish, which is distinctive among Ducati V4 engines.

Powerful with 168 hp and rich in torque across all speeds (peaking at 93 ft-lb at 7,500 rpm), the V4 Granturismo, which is derived from the Desmosedici Stradale of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, is both fluid and consistent, remaining usable even at low speeds. It features low running costs, with major maintenance scheduled at an impressive interval of 37,000 miles, and is efficient regarding fuel consumption and emissions due to its extended deactivation system. This feature turns off the rear cylinder bank not just when the vehicle is stationary but also when riding at low revs under light engine load conditions.

The firing order of the Twin Pulse, along with the specialized exhaust system engineered with a focus on “sound quality,” unmistakably defines the sound of the V4 Granturismo in the XDiavel V4. The extended deactivation system for the rear cylinders enables the engine to function as either a twin-cylinder or a four-cylinder, ensuring an imperceptible transition due to its gradual nature. This mechanism creates a variation in the tone of the exhaust note when switching between modes. A deeper sound, with lower frequencies, characterizes the V4 Granturismo when only the two front cylinders are active, whereas the frequencies rise when all four cylinders are in operation.

Chassis

The exhilarating performance of the V4 Granturismo engine combines with unexpected nimbleness and dynamics for a bike of this type, which translates into riding pleasure and safety in every situation. The XDiavel V4 has a wet weight of 505 lb (229 kg), for a savings of 13 lb (-6 kg) compared to the XDiavel 1260 S, thanks to the lightness of the V4 Granturismo. All this is combined with the refinement of the components. The bike is equipped with an inverted fork with 50 mm stanchions and a shock absorber with a cantilever layout, both fully adjustable.

The result is a bike capable of delivering breathtaking acceleration and deceleration with ease and safety. The 168-horsepower V4 Granturismo, combined with the 240/45 rear tire and specialized gear ratios, enables acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds, with truly impressive thrust.

The braking system ensures record-breaking performance with 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema® calipers, with peak deceleration values ​​of 11.5 m/s2.

Electronics

Thanks to a complete and effective electronics package, the XDiavel V4’s performance can be fully and safely utilized. The XDiavel V4 features three Power Modes and four Riding Modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. These modes enable the rider to adjust the engine delivery and the intervention of the riding assistance systems—Ducati Traction Control in the Cornering version, Ducati Wheelie Control, and ABS Cornering—to fit the situation and their current preferences.

Cruise Control makes highway trips more relaxing, while Ducati Quick Shift up/down, modeled after the new Panigale V4’s system, reduces the effort of using the gearbox and enhances effectiveness in sport riding. Lastly, Launch Control ensures rapid starts, allowing you to fully exploit the XDiavel V4’s acceleration capabilities.

The rider can control all the electronic systems using the backlit controls on the handlebars and the new 6.9” TFT color dashboard with an 8:3 aspect ratio, first seen on the Panigale V4. This dashboard also provides Bluetooth connectivity to pair a smartphone for calls, text messages, and music, or to use the Turn-by-turn navigation system (available as an accessory) through the Ducati Link App. The protective glass features Optical Bonding technology to ensure optimal readability on a black background, even during the day.

Accessories

Enthusiasts who want to enhance the touring capabilities of their XDiavel V4 will find many options in the Ducati Performance catalogue. They start with the semi-rigid 12.6 US-gallon (48 L) panniers, for which the bike is already predisposed, panniers equipped with covers painted in the body color. These must be mounted with the passenger backrest, with additional headlights and integrated side handles, thus allowing comfortable travel even as a couple. Comfort can be further improved by adopting the accessory plexiglass, offered in the more protective Touring version or in the more aggressive Sport version.

Taller riders can improve the ergonomics of the XDiavel V4 by choosing the Comfort seat, which is characterized by a greater foam thickness (.6 in / +15 mm) and a different shape of the rear area. In addition to being more comfortable for larger builds, the Comfort seat is embellished with a more premium covering. Furthermore, for those who want to accentuate the low ride image of the XDiavel, the accessories catalogue also offers a 0.6 in (5 mm) lowered seat.

The homologated exhaust silencer, which features a cover and four titanium end caps, amplifies the sportier side of the XDiavel V4. Additionally, a single-seat tail fairing can replace the passenger seat. Additionally, components machined from solid materials, carbon parts, and forged rims, along with brake calipers available in red or black, can be added to personalize the new XDiavel V4 even further.

Colors and availability

For the first time, the XDiavel V4 is available in two metallic colors: Burning Red and Black Lava, both of which enhance its uniqueness. The XDiavel is being offered in red for the first time, although this red differs from the iconic Ducati Red and vibrant Racing Red. Meanwhile, Black Lava adds warm tones to the classic glossy black typical of the cruiser world, reflecting the distinct, complex, and sophisticated personality of the XDiavel V4.

The XDiavel V4 will be available at North American dealerships in the summer of 2025. Pricing for the XDiavel V4 starts at $28,995 in the United States.

