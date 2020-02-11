BATTLE FOR MARTIN & SUZUKI AT SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 10.

Alex Martin: RM-Z250 – 10th – 5th in Standings.

JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing’s Alex Martin’s 12-point cushion was large enough to maintain his strong top-five position in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross FIM World Championship standings after his most challenging race of the 2020 season in San Diego this weekend.

Building on new found speed in the whoops from a recent bike set-up and training week with the JGR team at its North Carolina headquarters, ‘A-Mart’ was fast on his Suzuki RM-Z250 through the San Diego track’s two whoop sections. And despite of a late-race collision with a lapped rider, Martin was able to salvage a top-10 finish in the Main Event.

Martin showed great speed in practice and was feeling ready to repeat last weekend’s Main Event holeshot and grab a podium in the competitive 250 West class, but an unfortunate launch off the starting gate put him into an uphill battle during the night’s action. He put in strong laps and was on the move, up to sixth place at the mid-point of the race, but unfortunately tangled with another rider. Losing nearly 20 seconds in the incident, he recovered to finish 10th.

Said Martin: “San Diego was very up and down. I had some positive moments in practice, but I also had some pretty big crashes. The Main Event was going decently as we were near the top five, but towards the end, a lapper cross-jumped me, taking me out. I’m looking to take advantage of this six-week break then capitalise on the last four rounds.”

“The San Diego round was a cool opportunity to honour the military and run some special graphics with a NAVY theme,” added Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht. “Alex had speed in the whoops this weekend but had some crashes that made it tough. Alex still has more races after the break to get the JGR Suzuki on the podium.”

The Supercross series heads to the east coast for round seven at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The move marks a six week break for the 250 West riders and the start of the 250 East coast series. JGR-rider Jimmy Decotis, who used the first three 2020 rounds to warm up on a Suzuki RM-Z450, is ready to put his JGR-tuned RM-Z250 on the podium in 250 East racing.