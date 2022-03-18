Bike unveiling of the new Ducati Panigale V4R at World Misano circuit

After hosting the bike unveiling of the new Ducati Panigale V4R and V2 of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati and Aruba.it Racing WSSP teams, the World Misano Circuit (Misano, Italy) held two days of private testing; there were good weather and mild temperatures during both days, although obviously much lower than those expected for the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round in June.



Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi carried out intensive work on their respective PanigaleV4R, working on set-up and testing new technical solutions ahead of the 2022 WorldSBK season, which will get underway at the Motorland circuit in Aragon (Spain) in April.



After finishing the first day of testing in the lead with a time of 1’33.983, the Spanish rider took to the track in the afternoon and immediately managed to lower his lap-time by a couple of tenths, then setting the fastest lap time of the tests in 1’33.574.



For Michael Rinaldi, it was his first ‘real’ test of 2022 after the one in Portimao, where he tested the bike despite an injury sustained in training a few days earlier. The Italian rider rode consistently, completing 127 laps over the two days and finishing with the best time of 1’34.316.



Nicolò Bulega was also on track with the Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP Team. The Italian rider, who will make his debut in the SuperSport World Championship at Aragon, completed XX laps and finished with a time of 1’37.356



Riders and teams will be back on on track 25 and 26 March at the Montmelò circuit in Barcelona (Spain).



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“These have been two important days in which we have made further steps forward. It’s only the third testing activity since November and it’s clear that there’s still room for improvement, both for me and the bike, but the feeling is already positive. In Misano we have worked a lot on the bike, trying different solutions that brought very interesting results. During Barcelona testing days we will go forward in this direction, as we are all confident that we can still improve”.



“Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“I’m happy because after the injuries that prevented me from taking part in the November tests at Jerez de la Frontera and hindered my last tests at Portimao, I was able to work well here in Misano and I feel I’m in the right physical condition to be able to ride consistently. I must admit that we are slightly behind schedule but I am happy with these first two days of testing in which we have worked well with the team. I believe that in Barcelona we will be able to give 100% to take that step which will allow us to arrive at Aragon ready to get important results”.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“I am certainly satisfied. Feelings are very good after these two intense days of testing. We are on the right path, the team is doing a great job and the confidence with the bike is growing session after session. A lot of job is still to be done, but if we keep working like this I’m sure we’ll arrive at Aragon in the conditions to obtain good results”.