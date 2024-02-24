Billy Bolt has dominated the sixth and penultimate round of FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Bulgaria

Putting on a clinic, Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has dominated the sixth and penultimate round of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Bulgaria. Racing ahead to secure three wins from three starts, along with taking the SuperPole hot lap, Billy recorded his sixth consecutive overall victory of the season on his FE 350. The performance sees him extend his championship lead to a comfortable 59 points with just his home round in Newcastle, United Kingdom remaining next weekend.

Fastest throughout the afternoon’s practice sessions in Sofia, Billy was determined to carry that momentum into the evening’s proceedings when the stadium lights dimmed for the SuperPole hot lap. As the final rider to take to the track, Bolt put down a blisteringly fast time to top the time sheets by almost three seconds.

With all eyes on the start gate for race one, Billy timed his reactions to perfection and grabbed the holeshot on his FE 350. With a clear track in front of him, he immediately got to work on breaking away from the chasing pack. Ticking off each lap without trouble, the Husqvarna rider surged ahead to claim a comfortable race one victory in Sofia.

In race two, Billy opted for a cautious start from the second row of the reversed-grid order. Knowing the course offered plenty of overtaking opportunities, he quickly picked off a number of riders on lap one to slot inside the top 10. Moving into third on lap two, Bolt took control of the race lead before the end of lap four. Piecing together a string of fast laps, before easing off on the final lap, Billy completed race two with a healthy nine-second margin of victory.

Aiming to close out what had so far been a perfect round six, Billy set about stamping his authority on the third and final race in Sofia. Claiming another holeshot on his FE 350, the Husqvarna rider got to work. With racing lines few could match, he opened up a gap of two seconds at the end of lap two and continued to build his advantage. Really enjoying the layout of the course inside the Arena Sofia, Bolt remained unchallenged for the entirety of the race to win by an incredible 29 seconds.

Extending his championship lead to 59 points, the Husqvarna Factory Racing rider enters next weekend’s seventh and final round of the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Newcastle, United Kingdom with a virtual grasp on his fourth consecutive title.

Billy Bolt: “Tonight was a great night. Taking maximum points I couldn’t have really asked for better here. I really enjoyed my riding, and I enjoyed the track a lot. It was wide with plenty of sections for overtaking. I feel like I saved my best for last in race three. Once I got out front, I was able to push hard and really build up a lead. Naturally I’m excited for the final round next weekend in Newcastle. It’s my home race, I grew up beside the stadium, so I can’t wait to put on a show for my home crowd. My championship lead is very healthy, which eases the pressure slightly to take my fourth title in a row.”

Results – 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 6, Bulgaria

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts

2. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 47pts

3. Will Hoare (Rieju) 37pts

4. Jonny Walker (Beta) 37pts

5. Mitchell Brightmore (GASGAS) 35pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:05.416

2. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 10 laps, 7:13.233

3. Eddie Karlsson (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:18.016

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:07.670

2. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 10 laps, 7:17.263

3. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 10 laps, 7:24.859

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 6:43.105

2. Will Hoare (Rieju) 10 laps, 7:12.118

3. Mitchell Brightmore (GASGAS) 10 laps, 7:13.003

Championship Standings (After Round 6)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 364pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 305pts

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 240pts

4. Will Hoare (Rieju) 208pts

5. Mitchell Brightmore (GASGAS) 191pts