Binder saves the day with action packed ride to 7th at German MotoGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ended the 2025 German Grand Prix with a top seven result thanks to Brad Binder’s push at a crowded Sachsenring and a 98,573 attendance. The first of another double-header of fixtures took the series to the short and curving layout in Saxony and the eleventh round of the season played out in sunny conditions. The KTM GP Academy left the venue with more silverware with the KTM RC4 in Moto3™ and Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Öncü earned his second Moto2™ victory.

Brad Binder, fresh from his best Sprint result of the campaign on Saturday, steered his KTM RC16 to P7 after a race-long battle with three other riders

A DNF due to an early race tumble for Pedro Acosta who started from P5 on the grid

Red Bull KTM Tech3 team had a quiet raceday with Maverick Viñales ruled out with a left shoulder fracture on Saturday and Enea Bastianini missed the Grand Prix because of appendicitis

Moto3 spoils belong to Jose Antonio Rueda with 3rd place and the championship leader’s eighth podium result of 2025 as Deniz Öncü convinces in Moto2 with another win

The distinctive and technical challenges of Sachsenring and a historic site for Grand Prix motorcycling were complicated further thanks to the changing climate covering the sold-out circuit west of Chemnitz. After a wet and chilly Saturday for qualification and the Sprint, the 30-lap Grand Prix took place under brighter and drier skies but with the continued threat of showers.

The Red Bull KTM contingent dropped to two-rider representation after the bad luck for both Maverick Viñales and Enea Bastianini but Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder were determined to demonstrate the potential and competitiveness of the KTM RC16 race package at the midway point of the season.

Acosta bustled into podium contention after throttling away from the middle of the second row and Binder was also active to figure in top ten running from the first lap. However, Pedro couldn’t settle into a rhythm after losing control into Turn 2 early on. The onus for Red Bull KTM fell to Binder who moved up to scrap with three other rivals for P6. The South African endured tire pressure problems for the duration but stayed on two wheels when a series of other riders fell into the gravel. He came home with 7th and nine points and was less than a tenth of a second from 6th.

Pedro holds 8th in the world championship standings. Maverick is 11th, Brad 12th and Enea is now 17th. MotoGP moves immediately east and to the fabled Brno circuit for the Grand Prix of Czechia. The last time Brno entertained the series in 2020 Brad Binder notched a special milestone for Red Bull KTM with the manufacturer’s first MotoGP triumph.

Brad Binder, 7th and 12th in the championship standings: “From a working point of view and the weekend as a whole this was definitely a step. The main race was super-difficult, such a long race and a lot of guys going down. It was chaos out there and very tricky for the front end. I was in a group the entire time and that was hard for the tire pressure and keeping the whole thing up. It was sketchy so, even though I would have liked a much better result, it was an accomplishment to get to the line.”

Pedro Acosta, DNF and 8th in the championship standings:“We don’t want to think about what could have been. We were four laps at the front with the guys but it was tough to follow them because we have less margin for error. I hardly made a mistake. Anyway…it was a solid weekend, always in the top five. We were just missing a little bit to put it all together. We’ll keep going. The last time we went to Brno it was quite nice for KTM so we’ll cross our fingers!”

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: "It was not our day today in what was a tough weekend where we missed two of our riders even before the Sprint on Saturday. The highlight was Brad, who finished and had a decent weekend overall with more progress. Pedro's performance potential was also good and unfortunately he could not finish the race after a great start. We move on to Brno now, which will be interesting for us, and we wish a fast recovery for Maverick and hope to see Enea in a few days."

Results MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati 40:42.854

2. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati +6.380

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +7.080

7. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +24.820

DNF. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

World Championship standings MotoGP

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 344 points

2. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 261

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati, 197

8. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 99

11. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 69

12. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 60

17. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 42



KTM GP Academy

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Alvaro Carpe lunged to the head of the Moto3 pack from P5 on the grid for a dry 23-lap Grand Prix Sunday morning. The rookie had been the best qualifier on Saturday through the wet, and was two rows ahead of teammate and championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda. The Spaniards both lodged into a leading group of 13 riders with Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Valentin Perrone and Jacob Roulstone for company.

Carpe’s enthusiasm into the first turn and contact with another rider meant he had to complete a Long Lap penalty but he fought back into the lead posse. The dispute slimmed to 10 runners by the last few circulations. Rueda held the lead until the final corner and was baulked, costing him fractions of a second. He was bumped to P3 by 0.2 but still celebrated his eighth podium of the season and extended his series advantage by another 4 points. Carpe registered P5 and Roulstone rallied to P8. Perrone was P12 from the second group.

Rueda continues to lead the Moto3 world championship standings. His margin is now 73 points with Carpe in P3 for an impressive debut season to-date. Red Bull KTM Ajo stand aloft in the Teams’ contest and KTM are clear leaders in the Constructors table.

Jose Antonio Rueda: "This is Moto3! I'm very happy to be back on the podium. More points for the championship and more of a lead. I think we made a very good race. Thanks to the team. Let's see if we can win again in Brno."

Moto2 was scheduled for 25 laps and with Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Öncü and Collin Veijer reaching for their own personal objectives: Öncü exploring the possibility of a third podium appearance of the season and Veijer nearing full fitness and continuing his rookie education in the intermediate category. Öncü signaled his intentions from the outset and burst into a three-rider battle for P1. The Turk sent the pace and when the race was red-flagged four laps from the flag, his position at the peak of the field meant that the 2023 Moto3 German GP winner was again on the top step of the podium. The 25-point haul means he is now up to 6th in the championship. Veijer completed the distance to finish 16th on a day that saw seven riders crash out of the running.

Deniz Öncü: "Today was a hard race. Long! I tried to lead every lap and push to the end. This track is not easy. I had pressure but I said 'it doesn't matter…' A second win in the Moto2 category and I'm proud of my team and my family. Thank you!"

The tenth race of the 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup rounded off the Sunday program at Sachsenring. The ninth outing of the season took place on a wet track Saturday afternoon and with Brian Uriarte emerging as the victor but Sunday’s affair was drier and faster. Veda Pratama was able to snare the checkered flag after a 13 -rider rush for glory. Hakim Danish currently fronts the standings by 13 points from Uriarte: the protagonists both fell on Sunday. The series gets quick for the penultimate date of the year at the Red Bull Ring and the Austrian Grand Prix in five weeks.

Results Moto3 Grand Prix of Germany

1. David Muñoz (ESP), KTM 33:27.081

2. Maximo Quiles (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team +0.241

3. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.250

5. Alvaro Carpe (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.335

8. Jacob Roulstone (AUS), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.893

11. Dennis Foggia (ITA) CFMOTO Aspar Team +9.429

12. Valentin Perrone (ARG) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +9.484

World Championship standings Moto3

1. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo 203 points

2. Angel Piqueras (ESP), KTM, 130

3. Alvaro Carpe (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo, 129

6. Maximo Quiles (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 106

10. Dennis Foggia (ITA) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 62

13. Valentin Perrone (ARG) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 55

18. Jacob Roulstone (AUS), Red Bull KTM Tech3, 32

Results Moto2 Grand Prix of Germany

1. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo 28:02.843

2. Barry Baltus (BEL) +0.129

3. Jake Dixon (GBR) +1.131

12. Daniel Holgado (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team +9.016

16. Collin Veijer (NED) Red Bull KTM Ajo +18.982

DNF. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO Aspar Team

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP), 172 points

2. Aron Canet (ESP), 163

3. Diogo Moreira (BRA), 128

6. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 97

14. Daniel Holgado (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 47

16. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 36

20. Collin Veijer (NED) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 13