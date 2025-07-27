Bittersweet Sunday for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team at Balaton Park circuit Hungary

Bulega finishes second after a great recovery in Race 2. Bautista (third in Superpole Race) crashes out from fourth place on lap 6

It has been a bittersweet Sunday for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team at the Balaton Park circuit (Hungary).

With the track still partially wet after morning rain, Nicolò Bulega decided to race the Superpole Race with intermediate tyres. Still, the choice proved to be wrong, forcing him to start from tenth position in Race 2 after finishing thirteenth. However, the Italian rider deserves credit for staying focused and staging a remarkable comeback in the afternoon, finishing second behind Razgatlioglu (BMW).

Sunday was practically the opposite for Alvaro Bautista, who fought stubbornly in the Superpole Race, finishing in third position. The Spanish rider made a strong start in Race 2, allowing him to stay with the podium group until the sixth lap, when he made a mistake and crashed.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“Unfortunately, this morning I made a mistake in my tyre choice. It was my decision, and I am very sorry for the team. In Race 2, I started with great determination and achieved the best possible result on this track. It’s clear that in the next races we’ll have to take a step forward that will allow us to fight for the win again.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I am pleased with this morning’s result. It was great to be on the podium in the 1000th race in WorldSBK history. I got off to a good start in Race 2, and the feeling seemed to be better. Unfortunately, on lap 6, I went a little wide and lost the front. It’s a shame because we were very close to third place. We’ll try again in France.”

Posted on Sunday, July 27th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard