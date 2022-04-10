Breakthrough performance at St. Louis SX Triple Crown AMA Supercross Championship

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin had a breakthrough performance at Saturday’s St. Louis SX Triple Crown to secure his first, and the team’s first, overall-victory of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship. Outperforming his 450SX competitors with 2-1-2 finishes, Musquin was able to successfully manage all three Main Events of the night to come out on top at Round 13.

As the team’s sole 450 rider this weekend, Musquin put on a great showing from start to finish. Matching his season’s best qualifying position in second, the French rider carried a nice gate pick into the first of three Main Events, powering his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION into second-place off the start. He chased after the leader all race-long, finishing only four seconds away from the race-one victory.

In the second race, Musquin once again proved that good starts are key as he edged out the rest of the field with the holeshot and early lead. Fighting off intense pressure from behind, Musquin held a hard-charging group of riders at bay to come away with a five-second victory in race two.

Holding onto 2-1 scores going into the final Main Event of the night, Musquin set himself up for a favorable overall outcome as he got off the line in second-place once again. He raced smooth and steady early on, before turning it up late in the race to close the gap on the leader. With a formidable charge, Musquin settled for the runner-up position in race three, knowing it would be good enough to secure the overall win for the night.

Marvin Musquin: “It’s tough to win the Triple Crowns but my starts were awesome and the riding was good, I was trying to apply the best technique as possible. This track was awesome today, super technical, and I enjoyed it so much. I knew I needed to get a good start to win and that’s what I did. I was just trying to be consistent, as always. It was a fun race!”

Team rider Max Vohland returned to racing in St. Louis after missing the first five rounds of the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship due to injury. Working his way back into the racing groove, Vohland unfortunately failed to make the Triple Crown Main Event lineup for the night.

Next Race: April 16 – Atlanta, Georgia

Results 450SX Class – St. Louis SX Triple Crown

1. Marvin Musquin (FRA), KTM, 2-1-2

2. Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 1-3-3

3. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha, 4-4-1

OTHER KTM

12. Fredrik Noren (USA), KTM

15. Benny Bloss (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2022 after 13 of 17 rounds

1. Eli Tomac, 302 points

2. Jason Anderson, 246

3. Justin Barcia, 240

OTHER KTM

5. Marvin Musquin, 232

6. Cooper Webb, 208

13. Shane McElrath, 101

15. Aaron Plessinger, 97

22. Max Anstie, 55

26. Joey Savatgy, 27

Results 250SX Class – St. Louis SX Triple Crown

1. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 2-2-1

2. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1-5

3. Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 3-3-4

OTHER KTM

10. Ramyller Alves (USA), KTM

14. Michael Hicks (USA), KTM

17. Jack Chambers (USA), KTM

19. Max Miller (USA), KTM

Standings 250SX East Class 2022 after 6 of 9 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 148 points

2. Cameron Mcadoo, 114

3. RJ Hampshire, 107

OTHER KTM

24. Michael Hicks, 17

28. Ramyller Alves, 13

30. Jack Chambers, 8

33. Max Miller, 4

38. Max Vohland, 1