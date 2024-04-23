Indian Motorcycle Factory Rider Troy Herfoss Overtakes Championship at Road Atlanta

Three-Time Australian Superbike Champion & King of the Baggers Rookie Troy Herfoss

Secures Back-to-Back Wins in Atlanta

Indian Challenger Sweeps Race 2 Podium, as Indian Motorcycle Factory Rider Tyler O’Hara Takes Second & Mad Monkey Privateer Max Flinders Rounds Out Podium

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (April 22, 2024) – In its third race stop at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, it was again three-time Australian Superbike Champion and King of the Baggers (KOTB) rookie Troy Herfoss turning heads. The Indian Motorcycle factory rider saw continued success, gaining momentum and even more familiarity with his S&S Indian Challenger, as he piloted his championship-winning race bike to a perfect performance – winning back-to-back races and overtaking the championship leaderboard.

Starting the weekend off strong, Herfoss captured the Mission Foods Challenge and its $5,000 prize for the second consecutive week. While only time would tell, the Challenge would just be the beginning of a truly dominate performance. Starting on the pole for Race 1, Herfoss battled with Harley-Davidson’s Kyle Wyman, as the two exchanged passes throughout a tight race. Despite never racing Road Atlanta, Herfoss proved victorious and secured his second career KOTB win.

“It has been absolutely incredible to witness Troy’s success, as each and every track is brand new to him,” said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing and Service for Indian Motorcycle. “Troy’s early success is a testament to our team in S&S, as they have done an incredible job of dialing in the Indian Challenger and allowing Troy to go out, focus on the track, and showcase his skills.”

With a wet track, Race 2 relied on a calculated risk. Rather than run rain tires like most of the field, the S&S-Indian Motorcycle factory team chose to run Dunlop Sportmax slicks instead. While this proved to be the winning choice, as Herfoss and O’Hara finished 1-2, Herfoss’ enormous 13-second win likely means he would have been in contention regardless of tire selection.

Completing the Indian Challenger podium sweep was Mad Monkey Privateer Max Flinders. Despite sustaining an injury in the Superbike race, Flinders was able to hold off reigning KOTB Champion Hayden Gillim and earn his first podium of the 2024 KOTB season.

Securing three wins and three second-place finishes through six races, Herfoss has taken command of the KOTB Championship Leaderboard, as he owns track records for bagger racing at Daytona International Speedway and now Road Atlanta. His 135 points leads Wyman by nine. For O’Hara, a fourth-place finish in Race 1 and a second-place finish in Race 2 moves him up to third overall with 79 points.

MotoAmerica’s Mission King of the Baggers season continues at Road America May 31-June 2.

